Activists step up breast cancer awareness

The Fighters Support Group in collaboration with the National Aids and Health Promotion Agency (NAHPA), and Cancer Association of Botswana held a stiletto walk in Francistown this morning as part of their efforts to sensitize people about the deadly cancer .

With banners displaying cancer messages, men in stilettos joined the pink parade as they walked from Cresta Thapama Hotel through the Central Business District, and up the Kenneth Nkhwa interchange to the bus rank, in a conspicuous display of their support to the noble cause.

This year’s breast cancer awareness campaign was held in Francistown, Tonota and Mathangwane.

The project started in July 2021 and will end in March 2022.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), was launched in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries (now part of AstraZeneca, which makes several breast cancer drugs), initially aimed at encouraging women to get regular mammograms.

The momentum around breast cancer awareness continued in the early 1990s, when Evelyn Lauder (of Estée Lauder) established the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and solidified the pink ribbon as a universal symbol for the disease. The rest, as they say, is very pink, very sparkly history.

While breast cancer has consistently been one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, the latest cancer data released in December 2020 showed that it has now surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed, with nearly 2.3 million new cases in 2020, and the leading cause of death from cancer, not only in low- and middle-income countries but also in many high-income regions.

On March 8th, World Health Organisation (WHO) launched its new Global Breast Cancer Initiative to address this urgent situation and improve outcomes in terms of increased awareness, earlier and more accurate diagnosis for improved detection, and better survival rates and quality of life for patients.