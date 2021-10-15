Armed robbery suspects remanded in custody

Robbery suspects, Mothusi Motomela (41) from Mochudi, Mzwandile Mazibuko (25) from Soweto in South Africa, Thapelo Lekobe (38) from Mmadinare and Ntholephi Ntshalintshali (29) from Johannesburg, South Africa were this morning arraigned before Broadhurst Magistrate Tonoki Gaseitsewe.

The four together with another one who was not before court are said to have on the 13th October, at Turn Right Mall along Gabane road robbed G4S Security of cash amounting to P2 310 000, an AK 47 rifle and a pistol.

The robbers have each been charged with four counts namely; armed robbery, unlawful possession of fire arm, unlawful possession of ammunition and entering the country through ungazetted point of entry.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons had 17 live rounds of ammunition and an AK47 rifle.

It is said that before stealing the said money and fire arms, they threatened employees of G4S and Botswana Police with pistols and a rifle in order to obtain or retain the stolen money and guns.

About P2 110 000 of the stolen money is said to have been recovered and investigations are underway as police attempt to recover the remaining loot.

The court ruled that the accused persons be remanded in custody until the 29th October when they will appear for mention.

All the suspects are being represented by attorney Unoda Mack.