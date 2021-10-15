BCP elective conference slated for October 23rd

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will go for its elective congress on the 23rd of October this year.

When updating the media on Thursday morning, BCP Publicity Secretary, Dithapelo Keorapetse, said so far 48 constituencies out of 57 have registered for the conference with 1564 delegates expected to take part in the virtual elective conference.

“BCP periodically goes for its internal elections and also to get a fresh mandate on a number of issues. This happens every five years, previously it was every three years, but under the current constitution it’s every five years,” said Keorapetse when briefing the media.

Keorapetse said the Central Committee has set up an Independent Electoral Committee which shall run the elections.

“Since we were established in 1998, we have never postponed an election, except under exceptional circumstances such as when an elective congress clashed with national elections and especially during this time of COVID-19,” he said.

There are seven positions that will be contested for during the elective conference, including the party president position.

Current BCP President, Dumelang Saleshando will stand unopposed while Daisy Bathusi and Taolo Lucas will square up for the position of Vice President.

At the close of nomination, Stephen Makhura and Samuel Rantuana, have been nominated to contest for the position of party Chairperson.

Moncho Moncho, Goretetse Kekgonegile, Dr. Nevah Tshabang, and Morwadi Morwadi will vie for the position of Secretary-General while Refiloe Aphiri and Tebogo Molefe will contest for the position of Deputy Secretary-General.

The other position up for grabs within the BCP Central Committee is that of the Information and Publicity Secretary where Professor Mpho Pheko stands unopposed.

The Treasurer position will be contested for by Kealeboga Mosedame and Samuel Mphoyakgosi.