Brutal rapist convicted

A violent and brutal convicted rapist who insisted that his victim should call him ‘Kgabo’ will be sentenced next week Thursday.

Laone Moatshe has been found guilty of raping a 23- year-old woman whom he viciously attacked and violated near Molapowabojang recreational park in 2018.

The facts of the case are that Moatshe met his victim at a drinking spot.

At night he asked the unsuspecting woman to accompany him outside where he was going to relieve himself.

“As she was equally pressed she indeed joined him and they went to a secluded spot where there was a dilapidated toilet which was not far from the entertainment venue. At the particular spot, she removed her tights and relieved herself but as she was about to dress up he pulled down her tights and slapped her on the face. He then told her that he was ‘Kgabo’ referencing that he was from Mochudi and that she was a harlot,” the judgment reads in part.

Facts of the case are further that Moatshe overpowered his victim and raped her until she felt his sperms on her thighs.

“After that, the accused [Moatshe) accused her of damaging his flops and punched her in the face. He twisted her arm, then dispossessed her of her phone, there upon he forced her into the bush and started throwing stones at her,” the court further heard during the trial.

It was further the state’s case that when the Police interviewed Moatshe he admitted to having sex with the victim because, “He had proposed love to her before then.”

In his defence Moatshe told the court that contrary to the state’s case, the couple had stayed for three hours talking about love and sex.

After failed attempts to undress her, Moatshe told the court that a scuffle ensued between them.

He further admitted to stoning her and slapping her.

In the end, the Lobatse magistrate, Gofaone Morweng, found that the victim’s accounts of events are factual and that there was cogency in her evidence.

“It is worth noting that the accused gave unsworn evidence. I gave due weight to his statement and hence the conclusion that he proffered an explanation. In the premises of the afore-stated, I find that the prosecution has proved its case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” the judgment reads.

