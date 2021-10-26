Connect with us

News

Case closed

By

Published

ACCUSED: EMMANUEL LEPOTOKISI

Mother withdraws maintenance case after son’s poisoning

A distraught mother, Boitumelo Mompati, this week withdrew a child maintenance case from Extension II Magistrate court after the father of the child has been arrested as a murder suspect.

Mompati’s baby Daddy, Emmanuel Lepotokisi was arraigned before court last Friday suspected of killing his own child to avoid child support.

29 -year Lepotokisi was arrested last Tuesday following a forensic report that stated that the three year-old boy’s cause of death as poisoning. He had been served yogurt at his father’s house.

The tragic incident happened after Mompati had dragged Lepotokisi before court seeking financial support for their son.

The court heard that on the 30th of June the child had visited his father at Old-Naledi and came back sick before he died.

Opposing the bail application, State Prosecutor, Inspector Tapela Peter Simisani, said investigations on the matter were on going.

Responding to the Chief Magistrate’s question as to why the matter was brought to court after four months, Simisani said the investigating officer was still waiting for the forensic report.

When asked if he had anything to say, Lepotokisi who was representing himself said he was the sole breadwinner for his family and that keeping him in custody would cost him his job.

He said his parents and his siblings were unemployed and that he was also responsible for taking care of his late aunt’s children.

Chief Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi ordered that the accused be remanded in custody to allow the police to complete their investigations.

She said bail hearing would be considered once investigations are completed.

Mompati will be back in court on the 10th of November for status update.

