Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Chabuya Nature and Sour Man BW

By

Published

Celeb edition with Chabuya Nature and Sour Man BW
POWER COUPLE: Chabuya Nature and Sour Man

He is one half of Chabuya Nature and Sour Man BW music group.

Their song Skelem Key, which is adored by many is one of the most viewed songs in the country earning them top nominations at this year’s Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) awards.

Celeb Edition puts the spotlight on Sour Man this week

For those who have probably heard your song, but did not know who is behind it, how would you introduce yourself?

I would say my Government name is Edwin Kane, from a village called Kopong but I go by stage name Sour man BW.

I am half of the group Chabuya Nature and sour man BW of the trending hit song Skelem key.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I was born and bred in Kopong.

I am a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial design graduate, and overall I am a musician.

I started music as a traditional dancer at school and also joined a local traditional dance group.

And how would you say the pandemic has affected your growth?

Two years without income, with no performances, meant we used our personal finances for studio recording and obviously that has meant digging deep into our already shallow pockets.

Our music was shared a lot but people did not know who we were, and I will tell you, people even thought our song belonged to a South African artist and so to answer you, I believe we would be very far if it were not for the pandemic with all it’s limiting protocols.

And now that Government has announced the re-opening of the economy and hence the music industry how did you receive the news?

Look we have gone for almost two years with no steady income.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It has been bad for us and extremely difficult.

I mean at one point we had the most trending song but unfortunately, we could not cash on it much because of the restrictions so I guess with the announcement of the opening things will get a little better with regards to our finances.

How did your stage name Sour man BW come about?

(laughs) well back when I was still doing traditional music, we were at the studio recording when one of the guys said to me “O botlhoko’ which when translated to English means sour, as in someone who is dangerous when it comes to music.

So yeah that is how it all came about.

Oh ok, nice to know. So if you were to become President for one day what is the first thing you would do?

If I were to wake up and be the President of this nation I would give a little more voice to the Youth.

I believe the youth are future leaders and so they need to be given a chance to participate in decision-making from an early stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What is the one realisation you have come to as a result of the pandemic?

I have realised that most people lack education on how to stand up for their rights.

Interesting, so tell me five things people don’t know about you?

• I am a man who loves God, I am a Christian and I believe in God.
• I grew up not knowing who my father is
• I have never smoked or indulged in any drugs, in fact I abhor drugs and I always use any opportunity to advice against them.
• I want a celebrity for a wife, a person who is in the same industry as me
• I am on a relationship with Tlholego Nature Sonny who is also my partner in music, and goes by the name Chabuya Nature. We are one, we do everything together.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

CARRIED OFF: Body being moved away from the scene CARRIED OFF: Body being moved away from the scene

News

Suicide at CBD

MAN JUMPS TO HIS DEATH FROM 28TH FLOOR Business came to a standstill at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday...

15 hours ago
ROOFING CONCERN: Prophets fighting the thokolosi ROOFING CONCERN: Prophets fighting the thokolosi

News

The haunted house

Tobane exorcism captures many’s imagination Clad in purple and blue capes, a team of young men apparently full of the Holy Spirit glided into...

15 hours ago
Blasting is his game Blasting is his game

Business

Blasting is his game

He is the Managing Director of one of Botswana’s leading explosives and blasting engineering companies, Marung Development Services (MDS). Born and raised in Tonota,...

15 hours ago
DOESN'T REMEMBER MURDER: Victor Koolopile DOESN'T REMEMBER MURDER: Victor Koolopile

News

‘I don’t remember killing her’

Suspected killer boyfriend demands to see woman’s dead body The man accused of a gruesome murder that left Tlokweng residents reeling in shock and...

15 hours ago

Politics

Back to work

Suspended Ass. Minister returns, speaks on constituency development Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, returns to work next week after serving a...

15 hours ago
KBL bounces back KBL bounces back

Business

KBL bounces back

Brewery defies alcohol ban, registering growth in profits Despite a ban on alcohol trading earlier this year which lasted for two months, Kgalagadi Breweries...

15 hours ago
New York beckons for Neelo New York beckons for Neelo

News

New York beckons for Neelo

SA win sets singer up with top American producers and record labels The winner of the MyStar 2020 edition, Neelo Gopolang has done it...

15 hours ago
Oh not again! Oh not again!

Entertainment

Oh not again!

Remember that new hospital just outside Francistown? Well apparently they are back at it again. After reports of ill-treatment of staff and chronic disregard...

14 hours ago
Mpho Sebina stuns at MTN Bush fire digital festival Mpho Sebina stuns at MTN Bush fire digital festival

Entertainment

Mpho Sebina stuns at MTN Bush fire digital festival

Local songbird Mpho Sebina dazzled viewers at last weekend’s MTN Bush fire digital event. The only Motswana in a rich lineup of heavyweight superstars...

15 hours ago
Laughing all the way to the bank Laughing all the way to the bank

Entertainment

Laughing all the way to the bank

Mjamaica diversifies from comedy to business Most of us know him through his social media comics, but Mjamaica is no ordinary Facebook comedian. Born...

15 hours ago
Motsetserepa recognizes Mapetla in new single Motsetserepa recognizes Mapetla in new single

Entertainment

Motsetserepa recognizes Mapetla in new single

Popular entertainer, William Last KRM has released the visuals to his latest single called Aah! And as usual the comedian, cum rapper did not...

15 hours ago
Get Mr. President some lotion Get Mr. President some lotion

Entertainment

Get Mr. President some lotion

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is no doubt a man of class and swag, I mean he rose to popularity among the youth with the flat...

14 hours ago
Things they say- Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong Things they say- Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong

Entertainment

Things they say – Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong

Never give executive powers to a self-serving, self-centred, and insecure egomaniac. They will destroy the country and build a personal empire.

14 hours ago
Rolling his dice Rolling his dice

Entertainment

Rolling his dice

For 22-year-old Petros Ogotseng, life is all about patience. One simply has to play their cards or roll a dice and hope for a...

14 hours ago
YAMAs pay tribute to Sasa Klaas with Hall of Fame award YAMAs pay tribute to Sasa Klaas with Hall of Fame award

Entertainment

YAMAs pay tribute to Sasa Klaas with Hall of Fame award

The annual music awards show Yarona FM Music Awards better known as YAMAs took place over the weekend. The awards were held under the...

15 hours ago
Ngoni takes ‘I am a bird’ to Maun Ngoni takes ‘I am a bird’ to Maun

Entertainment

Ngoni takes ‘I am a bird’ to Maun

Renowned artist Wilson Ngoni is defying the tough covid-19 times to host an art exhibition dubbed “I am a bird.” The exhibition will be...

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.