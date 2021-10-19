Celeb edition with Lerofo

Lerofo broke into the limelight as a teen underground rapper back in the days, now the pint-sized musician is one of the most sorts after lyricists in the country.

This week we shine the spotlight on the ‘Badimo’ rapper

How have you been keeping up during these Covid-19 difficult times?

I have a number of businesses that I operate and they helped me make it through the pandemic.

They kept me afloat because as you can imagine the industry has been suffocated since the break out of the pandemic.

What is the one thing you have identified that you never knew about yourself in the last year?

Confidence.

I think I have always had issues with my self-confidence.

Now I can walk into any room and say hi, my name is Lerofo and this is what I am worth.

I have just got to understand my potential.

Tell us about your music?

My music is soul healing music.

I like to believe my music is new age gospel.

It is music that everyone can jam to and the goal of every song is to heal and change listeners’ lives.

I want to change a heart and change a soul.

It is music for the soul, music for the heart.

Now that the industry is opened what can your fans look out for?

More and more music.

I am releasing my album on the 21st of October so my fans can look out for the album.

I had been spending a lot of time in the studio and so there is a lot of material.

How have you used social media to market your brand?

Social media is like the hub of free marketing.

People can interact with us more through different platforms.

It is different from the old days when people could only interact with artists when they see them physically, which is rare so now we interact through live videos and it makes it easier to know what our fans want.

I have noticed that in most of your songs you refer to Badimo, is there a back story?

For sure there is a back story that is why it is music that connects with the soul.

I can’t pin it on one particular backstory but you just have to listen to the music and resonate with the message in your way.

Tell us five things people don’t know about you

• I am the nicest person ever if I am comfortable around you

• I keep a small circle

• I am a true definition of a hustler, I pass with flying colours in the streets

• I have produced a lot of songs that became hits

• I am not a player, I keep one girl.