Cigarette and beer sharing a covid-19 risk- Councillor

Councillor for Boro-Senonnori, Kenson Kgaga, has called on community members of Boro to avoid sharing beer bottles and cigarettes as this increases their risk of contracting the deadly corona virus.

Speaking in a meeting at Boro DRC area, outside Maun, Kgaga said since the re-opening of drinking holes last month, people are seemingly forgetting and or ignoring safe behaviour and not putting on face masks.

“People are sharing cigarettes and beer quarts and forgetting that such practice can cause them to spread COVID-19 among themselves. I plead with you to stop doing so, don’t put your life at risk only because you are broke and craving a cigarette or a drink,” stated Kgaga.

Kgaga was addressing Boro DRC residents regarding their concerns relating to their traditional canoe trade and took the opportunity to remind them of the dangers that COVID-19 still poses post the state of emergency.

“Getting a COVID vaccine does not mean that you are now totally immune to infection, so kindly continue adhering to the existing protocols and wear your masks at all times. Observe social distancing and keep your hands clean and sanitise every now and then.”

Botswana lifted the ban on alcohol sale ahead of its 55th anniversary celebrations that took place on Sepetember 30th. The ban was announced as the ountry emerged from its ever deadly wave of COVID 19 which killed hundreads of people this past winter season.

So far 2381 people have succumbed to the virus since the outbreak that occured last year April.

Currently the country is vaccinating its adult population aged 30 to 44 as it has completed the vaccines of their elders aged 45 and above. The intention according to the state is to have vaccinated at least all it citizens aged 18 and above by next year.