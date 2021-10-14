Davids assaulted herdboys before his death- police

The slain former MP for Kgatleng East, Isaac Davids aka ‘Fokon Bustard’, allegedly assaulted his herdboys before they stabbed him several times, on January 14, 2018 – the day he died in Sorilatholo.

This is according to Detective Superintendent Lentigetse Diane who was investigating the murder.

Giving her testimony on Wednesday, she said when she interviewed the accused persons Jabulani Dube and Mokgalemi Maliya, they were wearing clothes with blood stains and showed her some injuries.

“Petros, or Jabulani Dube, had a swollen eye which he alleged was caused by the deceased assaulting him. Maliya had an injury on his shoulder which he said was caused by the deceased when he assaulted him with a log from a mogonono tree,” she told the Gaborone High Court.

The Investigating Officer said their overalls and shoes also had blood stains, but she took their clothes for forensic analysis to ascertain whose blood it was.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added that she took the accused persons to the scene of crime where they pointed out spots according to what transpired and a sketch plan was produced.

Detective Diane said that during her interview with the accused, she noticed that theirs was a confession and she took the matter to the Molepolole Magistrates Court where they recorded their confessions.

The defence team however, insisted that the deceased had a gun in his vehicle and had ordered his companion Ramontiye Segwapi to fetch it so he can use it to “finish off these dogs”.

The officer said she searched the vehicle but did not find a gun.

She said that she found cash amounting P16,950.00 and a cheque-book which she later handed to the wife of the deceased.

She said even the vehicle, which had been parked at Letlhakeng Police Station overnight, following the incident, was later handed over to the family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Opeyeni Ajay who is representing Maliya insisted that the officer was part of a grand plan to protect the deceased since he was a Member of Parliament, to which she responded in the negative.

The matter was adjourned to February 2022.