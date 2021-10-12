Dzo dusa album finaly out

Traditional group Bana bana ba Ntogwa have released their album Dzo dusa.

The six track album has songs such as Power of Jesus, Skokochi, Hosana, Tjopolatjopola, Zwandabona and the title song Dzodusa.

All songs were produced by Vincent Gurere and recorded at Dawn Studio in Zimbabwe.

Group Manager Daniel Diamond said despite the many challenges such as emerging competition, he expects the album to do well.

“The advantage we have is that we have built reliable customer base and our unique style works for us. We also gained ground internationally especially in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” said Diamond.