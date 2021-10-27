From casual sex demand to suicide

Connect with us

DECEASED: Chaka

COP BLASTS HIS BRAINS WITH SERVICE RIFLE

In a traumatic incident that has left the police with more questions than answers, a constable stationed at Letlhakeng Police has blown his brains out with a service rifle while on duty.

The deceased, 34-year-old Constable Modongo Chaka from Matobo village killed himself after his partner, a female special constable had spurned his sexual advances.

“I can confirm that the constable shot himself with a service riffle inside the office whilst on duty on Saturday early morning. We are still investigating to establish what had really transpired,” briefly explained Senior Superintendent Dipheko Motube.

Reliable sources within the police have however indicated that it was around 0230hrs in the morning when Chaka casually asked his colleague to have sex with him inside the office uttering the words, “ Kante ke eng re sa jane, loosely translated why can’t we have sex?’’

The two were not lovers and Chaka had never shown any romantic interest towards his colleague before.

“At first the female cop didn’t take him seriously so she simply ignored him until Chaka aggressively demanded sex again. Before she knew what was happening he had grabbed and fondled her but she managed to break lose from his grip and run away to tell another police officer who was sleeping at her house.” revealed a source.

The two officers came back only to find bullets scattered all over the office and the gun safe open. Chaka was gone!

The duo then conducted a brief search for the missing officer only to find him dead with an AK47 rifle in his hands in the next office.

He had allegedly placed the gun in his month to put a bullet through his head.

According to the source, the female officer was so shocked by the bloody suicide scene that she ran away.

Chaka was taken to Letlhakeng Clinic where he was confirmed dead.

