GIMC saves the date

Arguably one of the biggest musical shows in the country, dubbed the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), the event organisers have announced the date for at least one of the shows, slated for December 4th.

The fashionable champagne picnic event will be the only event of the GIMC week that will be staged this year whilst the rest of the shows including the choral, poetry, comedy and the music festival will be staged next year March 2022.

The event is held under the theme “A week of fun, fashion, fantasy friends and family.”