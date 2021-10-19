Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Guma eyes BPF presidency

By

Published

POLITICAL RETURN: Guma Moyo
POLITICAL RETURN: Guma Moyo

“Opposition unity will always be a work in progress as it has been in the past but it won’t be a priority item to sell to members” – Guma

Controversial political figure, Guma Moyo, is a man of action. A few months back, Guma, as he is known in the political arena, was in self-imposed exile in South Africa.
The flamboyant businessman left the country under a dark cloud of controversy claiming that his life was in danger.

Issues of tax evasion came up although he dismissed that saying it was the taxman who owed him instead.
Although he now prefers not talk about events of the past, saying it is water under the bridge, the former Member of Parliament for Tati East constituency is coming for the Botswana Patriotic Party’s presidency.

In this interview with DANIEL CHIDA, Guma shares his vision for the party whose president, Biggie Butale, is still under suspension.

Welcome back, why did you go into exile?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This question has been in the public domain for too long but it is being detailed fully in my book which will be released in due course.

Since you are back, is your life no longer under threat?

I prefer not to comment on that. Do you think the controversy surrounding yourself and your debts was politically motivated?

I don’t know whether there is a political angle but even if there was, I am not really bothered. In a war, there are casualties on both sides.

Back to BPF, what are your intentions?

I have been approached to stand for the BPF presidency and I accepted that. I will contest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What will be your vision for the party if elected as its president?

In my view, the presidency is leader of the collective. The vision is determined by the organisation.

The leader is also the custodian of people’s aspirations.

However, my major task will be to ensure that the party attains power in the next elections.

An attractive party of choice to Batswana with disciplined and loving members. We need to bring back the nation to what made us.

Founded on botho, respect for one another is what we are.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is a collective responsibility which we all have to contribute to with disciplined and loving members of the movement.

Your party is working on an opposition unity model with others, what is your take?

If elected, I will persuade the party to strengthen itself and appeal to Batswana as an alternative government.

Opposition unity will always be a work in progress as it has been in the past but it won’t be a priority item to sell to members.

As for the MP seat, do you still harbour ambitions of making a comeback in the next general elections?

Yes, I will be contesting for a parliamentary position in the Tati East constituency in the next elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Lawyer sues CAAB for harassment

*Yul Moncho demands P250k in damages

15 hours ago

News

Court to deliver hemp judgement next year

Judgement in a case in which a local company, Fresh Standard (Pty) LTD, is accused of illegally growing hemp in the country has been...

1 day ago

News

Bride price pressure drives man to suicide

‘I take good care of your daughter and provide for my children. Where will I get a cow to pay you when I am...

13 hours ago
WUC CEO: Gaselemogwe Senai WUC CEO: Gaselemogwe Senai

News

WUC restructuring leads to 450 job cuts

The organisational restructuring at Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has cost 450 employees their jobs, it has emerged. Appearing before the Committee on Statutory Bodies...

12 hours ago
ACQUITTED: Kangootui Kangootui ACQUITTED: Kangootui Kangootui

News

Man acquitted of illegal possession of elephant tusks

“I was arrested on the way to the police station,” Kangootui A 37-year-old man of Toteng village was on Friday last week acquitted and...

12 hours ago
Is khama stingy Is khama stingy

Entertainment

Is Khama stingy

Shaya has been following former President Ian Khama’s expenditure and has realised that he never uses his own money. The recent event that comes...

12 hours ago

News

Girl, 5, accuses uncle of sexual abuse

A mother who trusted her brother to babysit her five-year-old daughter got the shock of her life when she got back to reports of...

13 hours ago
The Jonny Pula and Triccs show season 2 on The Jonny Pula and Triccs show season 2 on

Entertainment

The Jonny Pula & Triccs

Online Comedy Show, The Jonny Pula and Triccs show launched its season 2 last week. The show features online comedians and will air 30minutes...

12 hours ago
Baby on the way Baby on the way

Entertainment

Baby on the way

Congratulations are in order to Member of Parliament for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse and his wife for a second baby. Shaya spotted the...

12 hours ago
Playtime with Max Playtime with Max

Entertainment

Playtime with Max

Conquering football In football circles, he’s one of the most enterprising and shrewd administrators. From the moment he was elected Chairman of Zebras Supporters...

12 hours ago
Oosi's COVID-19 tribute Oosi's COVID-19 tribute

Entertainment

Oosi’s COVID-19 tribute

In her “Tribute to the world on Covid-19” single Oosi Lemo puts her soul in God’s hands and presents the human race at his...

12 hours ago
Raz Doko introduces ‘RD’ clothing brand Raz Doko introduces ‘RD’ clothing brand

Entertainment

Raz Doko introduces ‘RD’ clothing brand

Famously known for posting funny, blurry pictures and short video skits on his Facebook page, local upcoming comedian Raz Doko, 22, has established a...

11 hours ago
Sleeping on the job Sleeping on the job

Entertainment

Sleeping on the job

Shaya joined Batswana this week as we followed the LEGABIBO appeal Live on the Voice Newspaper Online Platform. Whilst I listened carefully to the...

11 hours ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

Batswana ga ba ile batho ba ba matanyola, Akere ba bitswa jalo ,mme legale ha se gore Batswana ba dumalana le matanyola-Advocate Sydney Pilane

11 hours ago
Celeb edition with Lerofo Celeb edition with Lerofo

News

Celeb edition with Lerofo

Lerofo broke into the limelight as a teen underground rapper back in the days, now the pint-sized musician is one of the most sorts...

12 hours ago
Leburuboko's cry Leburuboko's cry

Entertainment

Leburuboko’s cry

He’s arguably one of the best traditional musicians and poet of his generation. Phoko Ya Leburuboko has a way with words. The wordsmith is...

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.