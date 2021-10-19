Guma eyes BPF presidency

“Opposition unity will always be a work in progress as it has been in the past but it won’t be a priority item to sell to members” – Guma

Controversial political figure, Guma Moyo, is a man of action. A few months back, Guma, as he is known in the political arena, was in self-imposed exile in South Africa.

The flamboyant businessman left the country under a dark cloud of controversy claiming that his life was in danger.

Issues of tax evasion came up although he dismissed that saying it was the taxman who owed him instead.

Although he now prefers not talk about events of the past, saying it is water under the bridge, the former Member of Parliament for Tati East constituency is coming for the Botswana Patriotic Party’s presidency.

In this interview with DANIEL CHIDA, Guma shares his vision for the party whose president, Biggie Butale, is still under suspension.

Welcome back, why did you go into exile?

This question has been in the public domain for too long but it is being detailed fully in my book which will be released in due course.

Since you are back, is your life no longer under threat?

I prefer not to comment on that. Do you think the controversy surrounding yourself and your debts was politically motivated?

I don’t know whether there is a political angle but even if there was, I am not really bothered. In a war, there are casualties on both sides.

Back to BPF, what are your intentions?

I have been approached to stand for the BPF presidency and I accepted that. I will contest.

What will be your vision for the party if elected as its president?

In my view, the presidency is leader of the collective. The vision is determined by the organisation.

The leader is also the custodian of people’s aspirations.

However, my major task will be to ensure that the party attains power in the next elections.

An attractive party of choice to Batswana with disciplined and loving members. We need to bring back the nation to what made us.

Founded on botho, respect for one another is what we are.

This is a collective responsibility which we all have to contribute to with disciplined and loving members of the movement.

Your party is working on an opposition unity model with others, what is your take?

If elected, I will persuade the party to strengthen itself and appeal to Batswana as an alternative government.

Opposition unity will always be a work in progress as it has been in the past but it won’t be a priority item to sell to members.

As for the MP seat, do you still harbour ambitions of making a comeback in the next general elections?

Yes, I will be contesting for a parliamentary position in the Tati East constituency in the next elections.