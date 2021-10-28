Habitual robbery suspects arrested

Police this Tuesday, at Dibete gate, nabbed two men suspected to have robbed a supermarket in Serowe.

Mahudiri Ofitlhile, 42, of Phaleng ward in Shoshong and Ronald Dipholo aged 50 from Podipedi ward in Bobonong are linked to the robberies that recently took place in Serowe and Shoshong.

The duo allegedly committed the offence while on bail.

They have a pending case of armed robberies before a Francistown magistrates court.

The robberies occurred at Choppies Meriting in Francistown, Choppies Maun and Bureau de Change last year August at gun point.

According to Botswana Police Spokesperson, Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube, preliminary investigations revealed that the three men robbed a supermarket in Serowe and made away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He said during the robbery, the suspects exchanged fire with the police.

Motube said in Shoshong three men attacked and robbed a family of cash amounting to P10 000 and cellphones on Monday.

“We have recovered a loaded pistol and cash amounting to P20 000 believed to be proceeds of crime. We have since launched a search for the remaining suspect who is armed and dangerous. Members of the public are urged to contact any nearest police station if they have any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect,” he said