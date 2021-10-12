Botswana’s USA based producer DJ Dagizus, of Dagee Records fame has released his long promised song titled ‘I’m rich’.

The mellow and jazzy Amapiano song has two versions, the radio edit, and an extended one.

The project was recorded in Botswana by HarryCane and mixed and mastered at Dagee Records in the USA. Dropped on September 20th, the song features upcoming vocalist, the 20-year-old Nelly Bat (Bathusi Odisitse).

The Biblically inspired lyrics talk about embracing life as a gift from God, and not losing it over material things.

Rating: 6.5 out of 10(0.5 for the sax).