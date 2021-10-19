Is khama stingy

Shaya has been following former President Ian Khama’s expenditure and has realised that he never uses his own money.

The recent event that comes to mind was during the Botswana Patriotic Front’s Digital Platforms launch.

The party patron who was allocated membership card number one at the cost of P3000 stood there complaining that it was expensive until a party member known as Tumo Tumo came to his rescue.

He bought him the card at double the price.

Shaya is wondering when Khama will spend his own money or is the man that stingy?