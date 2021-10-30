Kgosi explains ‘toppling government’ statement

As the state relentlessly moves to keep Isaac Kgosi behind bars, the embattled former spy chief this week attempted to water down a potentially incriminating statement he made about ‘toppling government’ during his infamous airport arrest two years ago.

Kgosi was arrested amid dramatic scenes at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival from India with his family, charged with tax evasion.

He has since been cleared of the charges, but he was back in court and in the news again this week after spending three nights in police custody, charged with illegal possession of government property and live ammunition.

During the ill-fated airport arrest Kgosi had uttered the words, ‘I will topple, this government’, as he was being forced into a police vehicle in front of the media and his family.

In his bail application this week, Kgosi attempted to provide clarity on his utterances in an affidavit filed before court. “On 15th January 2019 I was arrested by the said Magosi and his agents at the Sir Seretse Khama Airport as I was arriving from a holiday in India.

“For the record I admit I uttered the words but deny that they connote any violent or unlawful act or intention. I do not understand why the deponent chooses a sinister meaning to attach to the statement. I simply meant I would cause change of Government which I am advised is not unlawful,” Kgosi said.

Following the successful bail application, the state has filed an urgent application seeking the court to revoke Kgosi’s bail and to have the matter heard before a different magistrate.