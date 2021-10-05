Connect with us

Laughing all the way to the bank

FUNNY GUY: Mjamaica

Mjamaica diversifies from comedy to business

Most of us know him through his social media comics, but Mjamaica is no ordinary Facebook comedian.

Born Thabang Refilwe Ramokate the comedian has transformed into a shrewd businessman.

The Thamaga native is a very busy man who owns an online show, a car rental service, a clothing label, and is also a brand ambassador for multiple organisations.

He boasts more than a million followers on Social media and yet the 27-year-old career seems to be growing each year.

With his feet firmly planted on the ground, Mjamaica has managed to rise to stardom without attracting controversy.

This week, SHARON MATHALA caught up with the funnyman for this interview.

You have come a long way from your early days, what is your secret?

I would be lying if I said there was a formula on how to do life.

It took me years of patience, consistency, and most importantly discipline.

I am also a firm believer in working hard and staying grounded.

God has also been my refuge at all times.

You are no longer just a comedian on social media, you are also a businessman, what would you say is the importance of diversifying one’s brand?

First of all, not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur.

It is however very important to have multiple sources of income and to invest in oneself and your brand.

The entertainment industry is unpredictable on its own so it is not always a safe bet, even if it is not entrepreneurship, there are lots of ways to invest and grow your money as well as your brand.

Tell me about your car rental business?

I saw a lot of demand in the market for car rentals.

I seized this opportunity back in 2019 and registered Kenna Car Rental.

I chose this particular name as this was a phrase I always used in my videos and it was very popular amongst my fans and followers.

I decided to invest all my savings into buying the first batch of cars, four Honda fits.

It was not easy at first as this was my first business but as soon as I got the hang of it everything started to run smoothly.

The support since 2019 has been overwhelming and because of that, my business continues to grow and flourish.

You have just scooped the best social media award with the YAMAs, how does that feel?

Considering that this was my first YAMA nomination, I did not know what to expect, not only that but everyone in my category deserved the award.

My supporters have been very loyal to me from the very beginning and seeing them vote for me before the award ceremony was very emotional for me.

I am very thankful to all my loyal supporters for this award.

I am beyond happy and I am still in disbelief, to be honest.

How would you say Mjamaica is different from Thabang?

I honestly don’t think there’s much of a difference.

Thabang however is more serious and down to earth, loves God, and is very family-oriented.

Mjamaica is playful, very funny and a ball of fun.

What is the one lesson Covid-19 has taught you?

COVID came at a time when no one expected it.

Even though it hasn’t affected me much, I have seen the damage that it has done to our creative industry and our lives at large.

What I have derived from all this chaos is that life is too short and that we need to live each day like it is our last.

It has taught me to save and to invest wisely as things can change at the snap of a finger.

Also, that prayer is very important for our daily lives.

Taking you back to your first big paycheck, what did you do with the money?

With my first big paycheck, I decided to thank my mother for all her hard work and support by getting her a car.

I also bought myself a car which I genuinely felt I deserved.

Why is financial discipline important for an entertainer?

First of all, financial literacy is especially important.

It is imperative if you’re an entrepreneur, otherwise, you will never be able to grow your business.

It is also important to budget and re-invest wisely.

Having a financial advisor is also important for an entertainer.

Getting to know you a little better, when coming up with these short skits-what inspires them?

I can be with my friends and an idea would pop up in my head for my next skit.

Sometimes I don’t even think about a script, I just switch on the camera and start recording.

I guess it is a talent I have always had since my high school days when I was a drama student.

Turning to your life congratulations are in order, I know you are a father now.

How would you say fatherhood has changed your life?

Thank you so much.

Being a father is no easy task but if there’s one thing I’ve mastered is being there for my son, giving him the best love and care a father could give.

It has taught me patience and most importantly to love unconditionally.

Does this mean you are taken? Who is she?

No comment (laughs)

Do you handle your social media account?

I handle all of my social media accounts.

Also, my team has access to all my accounts.

Speaking of that, recently we saw you respond to a social media user who had said something to the effect that you have not responded to their plea, why did you decide to respond?

I feel like at times people on social media tend to forget that public figures also have feelings & they even forget that we are real people.

I was not in any way trying to entertain any of that.

What is the most expensive item of clothing you own?

I am a very simple guy. I don’t think I’m at that stage yet

How will you be spending your independence holidays?

I will mostly be at home with my family and close friends.

Lastly, TGIF-where will you be this coming Friday

I spend a lot of my time with my friends and family so I will be at home or with my friends.

