He’s arguably one of the best traditional musicians and poet of his generation.

Phoko Ya Leburuboko has a way with words.

The wordsmith is home with his Setswana poetry.

On the single titled “Ae!”, Phoko laments the ravages of Covid-19 and the impact it has had on the economy particularly the arts.

It’s a poetic avalanche, a Setswana gospel tune delivered superbly by a talented young man.

Rating: 8.5 out of 10.