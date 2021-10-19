Lucia Dottie drops second album

Lucia Major popularly known as Lucia Dottie in the music circles has dropped her second album titled Libonile.

Recorded at Raindrops Records, Libonile has ten songs and was released on September 28th.

Produced by Thatie Sghubu and Uncle Touch of Touch Records, Dottie is once again serenading her fans with her usual music genre of Afro jazz.

The 35-year old songstress has added two Amapiano songs as bonus tracks to the album, Hamba Kahle and Ndixolele, featuring Ottizy Deejay and Baxter respectively.

Dottie has also featured Greg Burkimbila from Burkina Faso in a song called International.

She chose to avoid featuring high-profile artists in the album but rather went for the little-known Pious Major featured on Wena Fela and Major Tee on a song called Thando.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment, Lucia Dottie said the reception has been fairly good although she missed an opportunity to perform in Nigeria during the past independence holidays.

However, all is not lost as she has an upcoming gig in Lesotho at dates to be confirmed.

“Digital stores are helping me and people are responding very well and they are downloading the music so things are shaping up. Radio is also playing music more especially Radio Botswana, Duma FM, and other stations in Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, South Africa, and Lesotho. As for events, it’s challenging because the industry just opened so bookings are mainly for artists from outside and those who have been in the game for longer. So as for me, I’m getting bookings outside, I was to perform in Nigeria but couldn’t go since I am not vaccinated so I thought it would be risky. These days it’s better to be self-reliant or else your talent fades away,” said Dottie.

Lucia Dottie burst into the music scene back in 2009 working alongside various local artists.

However, she gained great popularity with her works with Kabelo Mogwe of Culture Spears on the album Bare Ngwana Ga Se Wame in 2018.

