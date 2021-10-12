Makhadzi gig gets people talking

As the local entertainment industry positions itself to get back on its feet, various events have been announced much to the excitement of revelers.

One of the more notable events is the Makhadzi performance billed for October 22nd at the Molapo Piazza in Gaborone.

A great performer and a crowd puller that she is, Makhadzi is expected to stage a successful show.

However some sections of social media expressed misgivings that the first big gig after Covid-19 restrictions is headlined by a South African act.

A bitter exchange of words between local artists and promoters has ensued with local artists feeling snubbed by promoters whilst promoters are of the view that they need acts who will pull up numbers.

This is an old song to be honest, Shaya feels local artists are cry babies and they just need to grow up.

If you put in the work, you will get bookings.

I have noted most of you except for the regulars never put out any music atleast be like Vee give us shitty songs we will dance to your nonsense.

Meanwhile exciting news for those who have always wanted to meet Shaya, I will be attending the show in full force.

haak!