Medie/ Kweneng councillor in court for defilement

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor for Medie/Kweneng, Edwin Shanakane, on Monday appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court charged with defilement.

Shanakane, 37, is accused of defiling a 16-year-old Form 4 schoolgirl.

During Shanakane’s arraignment before Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi, the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, told the court that some exhibits have been sent for testing of evidence at the forensic laboratory while others were sent to Botswana Telecommunications Corporation for verification.

Kweneng District Officer Commanding No.11, Senior Superintendent Modise Gabatshwane, said the case was reported to the police on September 16th, 2021.

“After we received the report, we continued with our investigations, we worked on it and we took the matter before court,” he explained.

Meanwhile, highly-placed sources have claimed that Councillor Shanakane allegedly got the girl’s cellphone number sometime early this year when he gave her a lift to Lentsweletau.

“He then started calling the girl incessantly until he had sexual intercourse with her at his house. The case was reported some months back and investigations continued after the girl was given time off from school last month to help police with investigations,” sources further revealed.

The girl is said to have confirmed to the police that she had a love relationship with the councillor and they had even had sexual intercourse several times.

However, Councillor Shanakane, who was reportedly detained and later released, has allegedly denied having sex with the girl when questioned by the police.

The matter was reported to the police after the concerned victim’s elder brother had realised his sister was not happy and he demanded to know why she seemed to be troubled.

After the girl had confided in her brother, he told the mother, who in turn reported to the police.

Councillor Shanakane briefly told this publication that he did not know anything about the matter but simply found himself being taken before the court.

When reached for comment, Kweneng District Council Chairperson, Motlhophi Leo, said as for now no action has been taken against the councillor, since the matter is before the court. She said they would have to wait for the court to make its final decision before they can act.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Gabatshwane revealed that they have over 100 cases of defilement and they receive three or four reports daily.

Defilement carries a minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Councillor Shanakane will appear for mention on December 9th.