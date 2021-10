The legendary DJ Cue is back with yet another concept for nightcrawlers.

After almost two years of no action, fun is back at Thapama Pleasure Island, under a befitting tagline Meet and Greet Fridays.

Friends who haven’t seen each other in a long time can now meet here, and new relationships made and old ones rekindled.

The show features some of the best Francistown-based DJs.

Entry is P50.