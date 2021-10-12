Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

By

Published

Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists
MISS BOTSWANA TOP 16

The Miss Botswana national beauty pageant held under the theme, ‘Unearthing A New Jewel’ this past weekend hosted a Miss Botswana Top 30 fashion show staged at the Limkokwing hall of fame.

The fashion show saw six local designers showcase on stage in a glamorous virtual affair show.

The designers on the night were Bondphill, Ser Consolado, Butterfly couture, Versatile creations, 9 six clothing, and Le queer casa der Pamela.

At the end of the fashion night, the judges and the MC of the night Ratie Kefitlhile announced this year’s top 16 finalists who- are in no particular order, Bogolo Pillar, Palesa Motsepe, Dabilo Moses, Michelle Bagoleng, Tshepo Ntlhaga, Matshelo Ramkowa, Marang Makhoana, Palesa Molefe, Oratile Baleti, Lindie Motswaeng, Britney Maje, Teto Sefanyetso, Kaone Kgasa, Babedi Isaac, Nathi Unaaswi and Thanolo Keutlwile.

This year’s Miss Botswana journey will be documented in a 13 episode docu-series to be aired on Botswana Television (BTV) whilst the finale will be held on October 30th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

CLUB CHAIRPERSON: Benard Wellio CLUB CHAIRPERSON: Benard Wellio

News

Covid-19 heroes

In July, when the country was grappling with the rising number of deaths and new cases of COVID-19 infections that crippled the health system,...

2 days ago
Night life bounces back to life Night life bounces back to life

Entertainment

Night life bounces back to life

…but some things may never go back to normal Back in March 2020 the local nightlife came to an abrupt end with the indefinite...

12 hours ago
Power struggle Power struggle

Business

Power struggle

Morupule B troubles lead to an increase in power importation The latest data from Statistics Botswana (SB) indicates that during the second quarter of...

13 hours ago
Brilliant banker Brilliant banker

Business

Brilliant banker

In this latest edition of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON speaks to Sam Minta, Stanbic Bank Botswana Chief Executive. Minta, who has...

13 hours ago
World bank to the rescue World bank to the rescue

Business

World bank to the rescue

P2.8 billion loan to address Covid-19 effects and support private sector Following approval of the Loan Authorization Act 21 of 2021 by the National...

13 hours ago
Champion of academic excellence Champion of academic excellence

Entertainment

Champion of academic excellence

Professor Totolo demystifies science to inspire change It’s almost six years since Professor Otlogetswe Totolo was appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Botswana International University...

13 hours ago
Cooking up a storm Cooking up a storm

Business

Cooking up a storm

Business ideas are found almost everywhere and 35-year-old Boipelo Mokoka found hers in the kitchen! Growing up, playing house with her peers in Molepolole,...

13 hours ago
BCMA cements its authority BCMA cements its authority

Business

BCMA cements its authority

International cement producers accused of unfair business practice The Botswana Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) is concerned by the amount of cement dumping by regional...

13 hours ago
BOD shines brighter BOD shines brighter

Business

BOD shines brighter

Botswana Diamonds (BOD) acquires SA diamond project Botswana Diamonds (BOD), a public listed diamond exploration and project Development Company this week announced the acquisition...

13 hours ago
GIMC saves the date GIMC saves the date

Entertainment

GIMC saves the date

Arguably one of the biggest musical shows in the country, dubbed the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), the event organisers have announced...

12 hours ago
Dzo dusa album finaly out Dzo dusa album finaly out

Entertainment

Dzo Dusa album finaly out

Traditional group Bana bana ba Ntogwa have released their album Dzo dusa. The six track album has songs such as Power of Jesus, Skokochi,...

12 hours ago
Celeb edition with Rez Celeb edition with Rez

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Rez

The 26-year-old Kabo Maruping is one of the hottest MCs in the country. Going by stage name Rez, the Maun native is a hip...

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.