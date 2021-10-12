Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

The Miss Botswana national beauty pageant held under the theme, ‘Unearthing A New Jewel’ this past weekend hosted a Miss Botswana Top 30 fashion show staged at the Limkokwing hall of fame.

The fashion show saw six local designers showcase on stage in a glamorous virtual affair show.

The designers on the night were Bondphill, Ser Consolado, Butterfly couture, Versatile creations, 9 six clothing, and Le queer casa der Pamela.

At the end of the fashion night, the judges and the MC of the night Ratie Kefitlhile announced this year’s top 16 finalists who- are in no particular order, Bogolo Pillar, Palesa Motsepe, Dabilo Moses, Michelle Bagoleng, Tshepo Ntlhaga, Matshelo Ramkowa, Marang Makhoana, Palesa Molefe, Oratile Baleti, Lindie Motswaeng, Britney Maje, Teto Sefanyetso, Kaone Kgasa, Babedi Isaac, Nathi Unaaswi and Thanolo Keutlwile.

This year’s Miss Botswana journey will be documented in a 13 episode docu-series to be aired on Botswana Television (BTV) whilst the finale will be held on October 30th.