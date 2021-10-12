Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Molepolole armed robbery suspect finally in court

By

Published

ACCUSED: Kerebogile
ACCUSED: Kerebogile

Police have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of one of the suspects alleged to have robbed Moko Butchery in Molepolole and fled the scene on September 29th, 2021.

The suspected armed robber, 37-year-old Mothusi Shabir Kerebogile of Ntloedibe ward, Molepolole, was this week arraigned before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi.

Together with his two co-accused still at large, Kerebogile is alleged to have entered the butchery around to 10pm wearing balaclavas and armed with knives and a gun.

They allegedly assaulted the butcher and made away with P10 000 cash, which they took from his pockets and P5 000 from the cash register being the proceeds of the day.

However as they fled the scene in a black car, a certain customer was able to identify Kerebogile who was later arrested.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Trying his luck to be released on bail, Kerebogile who was wearing a pair of blue shorts told the court that he has been staying with his 21-year-old girlfriend pregnant girlfriend who was about to give birth.

“I am also a mechanic. I just left people’s cars unattended and some not even locked, may I be granted bail,” he said.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo however opposed Kerebogile’s request arguing that it wouldn’t be prudent to release him on bail while police were still searching for the other two suspects who were still on the run.

Ruling in favour of prosecution, the magistrate remanded Kerebogile in custody till his next mention set for November 21st, 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Night life bounces back to life Night life bounces back to life

Entertainment

Night life bounces back to life

…but some things may never go back to normal Back in March 2020 the local nightlife came to an abrupt end with the indefinite...

1 day ago
Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

Entertainment

Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

The Miss Botswana national beauty pageant held under the theme, ‘Unearthing A New Jewel’ this past weekend hosted a Miss Botswana Top 30 fashion...

1 day ago
Champion of academic excellence Champion of academic excellence

Entertainment

Champion of academic excellence

Professor Totolo demystifies science to inspire change It’s almost six years since Professor Otlogetswe Totolo was appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Botswana International University...

1 day ago
Power struggle Power struggle

Business

Power struggle

Morupule B troubles lead to an increase in power importation The latest data from Statistics Botswana (SB) indicates that during the second quarter of...

1 day ago
Brilliant banker Brilliant banker

Business

Brilliant banker

In this latest edition of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON speaks to Sam Minta, Stanbic Bank Botswana Chief Executive. Minta, who has...

1 day ago
BCMA cements its authority BCMA cements its authority

Business

BCMA cements its authority

International cement producers accused of unfair business practice The Botswana Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) is concerned by the amount of cement dumping by regional...

1 day ago
GIMC saves the date GIMC saves the date

Entertainment

GIMC saves the date

Arguably one of the biggest musical shows in the country, dubbed the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), the event organisers have announced...

1 day ago
World bank to the rescue World bank to the rescue

Business

World bank to the rescue

P2.8 billion loan to address Covid-19 effects and support private sector Following approval of the Loan Authorization Act 21 of 2021 by the National...

1 day ago
Dzo dusa album finaly out Dzo dusa album finaly out

Entertainment

Dzo Dusa album finaly out

Traditional group Bana bana ba Ntogwa have released their album Dzo dusa. The six track album has songs such as Power of Jesus, Skokochi,...

1 day ago
Cooking up a storm Cooking up a storm

Business

Cooking up a storm

Business ideas are found almost everywhere and 35-year-old Boipelo Mokoka found hers in the kitchen! Growing up, playing house with her peers in Molepolole,...

1 day ago
Put your house in order Mr CEO Put your house in order Mr CEO

Entertainment

Put your house in order Mr CEO

Shaya has been holding back on to this one for sometime with the hope that this reckless CEO will take stock of himself and...

1 day ago
BOD shines brighter BOD shines brighter

Business

BOD shines brighter

Botswana Diamonds (BOD) acquires SA diamond project Botswana Diamonds (BOD), a public listed diamond exploration and project Development Company this week announced the acquisition...

1 day ago
Celeb edition with Rez Celeb edition with Rez

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Rez

The 26-year-old Kabo Maruping is one of the hottest MCs in the country. Going by stage name Rez, the Maun native is a hip...

1 day ago
Makhadzi gig gets people talking Makhadzi gig gets people talking

Entertainment

Makhadzi gig gets people talking

As the local entertainment industry positions itself to get back on its feet, various events have been announced much to the excitement of revelers....

1 day ago
I am rich I am rich

Entertainment

I am rich

Botswana’s USA based producer DJ Dagizus, of Dagee Records fame has released his long promised song titled ‘I’m rich’. The mellow and jazzy Amapiano...

1 day ago
New kid on the block New kid on the block

News

New kid on the block

Short-one brings back disco music Dalom kids, Peacock, Matshikos, Splash, Dan Tshanda and Patricia Majalisa, these are the names that take one back to...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.