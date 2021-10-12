Molepolole armed robbery suspect finally in court

Police have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of one of the suspects alleged to have robbed Moko Butchery in Molepolole and fled the scene on September 29th, 2021.

The suspected armed robber, 37-year-old Mothusi Shabir Kerebogile of Ntloedibe ward, Molepolole, was this week arraigned before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi.

Together with his two co-accused still at large, Kerebogile is alleged to have entered the butchery around to 10pm wearing balaclavas and armed with knives and a gun.

They allegedly assaulted the butcher and made away with P10 000 cash, which they took from his pockets and P5 000 from the cash register being the proceeds of the day.

However as they fled the scene in a black car, a certain customer was able to identify Kerebogile who was later arrested.

Trying his luck to be released on bail, Kerebogile who was wearing a pair of blue shorts told the court that he has been staying with his 21-year-old girlfriend pregnant girlfriend who was about to give birth.

“I am also a mechanic. I just left people’s cars unattended and some not even locked, may I be granted bail,” he said.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo however opposed Kerebogile’s request arguing that it wouldn’t be prudent to release him on bail while police were still searching for the other two suspects who were still on the run.

Ruling in favour of prosecution, the magistrate remanded Kerebogile in custody till his next mention set for November 21st, 2021.