Motsetserepa recognizes Mapetla in new single

Popular entertainer, William Last KRM has released the visuals to his latest single called Aah!

And as usual the comedian, cum rapper did not disappoint.

The single which is a dedication to fellow artist Mapetla is shot and edited by Cyc Jouzy.

It did not come as a surprise when he featured his daughter and baby’s mother in the video as the rapper consistently shows off his family, even going as far as naming his debut album after his toddler daughter-Amara.

Although the flow and freestyle in the song are no different from his debut studio single, ‘Tinto, William Last KRM is consistent with clean relatable visuals.

One would have wanted Motsetserepa to give fans a fresher angle into his flow to avoid sounding the same.

The song has reached close to 300,000 K views in just under two weeks of release and we will rate the single at a cool 8/10 largely because of the visuals.

“Been couple of years ke phanda (ke phanda)

These days I’m tryna take it to London

Woke up in the morning I was feeling like Mapetla yah… Woke up in the morning I was feeling like Mapetla yah” KLM raps.