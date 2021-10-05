Mpho Sebina stuns at MTN Bush fire digital festival

Local songbird Mpho Sebina dazzled viewers at last weekend’s MTN Bush fire digital event.

The only Motswana in a rich lineup of heavyweight superstars across 10 African countries, Mpho Sebina truly left her mark.

The singer-songwriter captured audiences with her electrifying performance clad in an all-white number.

She performed her two songs starting off with her hit single Dikeledi, a song from her Lora album released in 2020, followed by another hit song called ‘motho ke motho’.

Mpho Sebina has gained a recognizable following over the past years and it is no wonder MTN Bush fire through Botswana International Music Conference engaged her for this year’s digital show.