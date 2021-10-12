Short-one brings back disco music

Dalom kids, Peacock, Matshikos, Splash, Dan Tshanda and Patricia Majalisa, these are the names that take one back to the 80s and down the disco music memory lane. Then came along Donald Botshelo and his hits in the late 90s, bringing more life to Splash festivals in Botswana.

Unfortunately Tshanda, Majalisa and Botshelo, are no more but their music lives on and there is this new kid on the block, Tsholofelo Thabo, stage name, Short-one, following on the foot steps of the disco giants of years gone past.

Having released her very first album titled Gweta, Short-one is hoping to keep disco music lovers entertained with her eleven track album which has made its way into the national radio stations airwaves.

“Disco has always been my favourite music since primary school. I stayed with my uncle who loved it and I just love it as well,” explained the Short-one.

But will she feed the appetite of disco music lovers to satisfaction? She says, “I believe so. My songs are being played on radio, especially during night hours and I got positive responses. Boferefere is being played the most.”

The album includes Gweta, Boferefere, Wonke amalanga, Kena le Jeso, Success Ngiyajaiva, Warona my daughter, Tsa Lefatshe, Lerato la maphoi, power in the blood and a remix of Woke amalanga track.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“People say I sound like Patricia Majalisa and It makes me feel so honoured because she has always been my idol. In fact my admiration of her motivated me to release my own album and share the talent that I have with the whole world,” explained the 30- year- old Gweta native whose second home she says, is Maun, where she grew up.

She dreams of someday selling her music beyond Botswana borders, but she only released her album last month and is only penetrating the market and building a fan base.

“It will get there. Right now we are only selling from limited stores. For those who want the CD or for bookings, they may contact me on 75652742 or 71295291 because I really need everyones support. I cannot make it without them,” said the Short-one

All the tracks, except “Kena le Jeso”were produced and recorded by Maun based musical studio, Sub-K Music entertainment, whose owner Kabonna Sabata remains the promoter of the album.

“We do work as a small team of four, that includes the artist, producer and backing vocalists, Machaba Khachana and Tshepo Ntongana. All of us have released albums and we help each other as well in terms of marketing and production,”explained Sabata.