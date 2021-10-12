Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New kid on the block

By

Published

New kid on the block
Tsholofelo-Thabo

Short-one brings back disco music

Dalom kids, Peacock, Matshikos, Splash, Dan Tshanda and Patricia Majalisa, these are the names that take one back to the 80s and down the disco music memory lane. Then came along Donald Botshelo and his hits in the late 90s, bringing more life to Splash festivals in Botswana.

Unfortunately Tshanda, Majalisa and Botshelo, are no more but their music lives on and there is this new kid on the block, Tsholofelo Thabo, stage name, Short-one, following on the foot steps of the disco giants of years gone past.

Having released her very first album titled Gweta, Short-one is hoping to keep disco music lovers entertained with her eleven track album which has made its way into the national radio stations airwaves.

“Disco has always been my favourite music since primary school. I stayed with my uncle who loved it and I just love it as well,” explained the Short-one.

But will she feed the appetite of disco music lovers to satisfaction? She says, “I believe so. My songs are being played on radio, especially during night hours and I got positive responses. Boferefere is being played the most.”

The album includes Gweta, Boferefere, Wonke amalanga, Kena le Jeso, Success Ngiyajaiva, Warona my daughter, Tsa Lefatshe, Lerato la maphoi, power in the blood and a remix of Woke amalanga track.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“People say I sound like Patricia Majalisa and It makes me feel so honoured because she has always been my idol. In fact my admiration of her motivated me to release my own album and share the talent that I have with the whole world,” explained the 30- year- old Gweta native whose second home she says, is Maun, where she grew up.

She dreams of someday selling her music beyond Botswana borders, but she only released her album last month and is only penetrating the market and building a fan base.

“It will get there. Right now we are only selling from limited stores. For those who want the CD or for bookings, they may contact me on 75652742 or 71295291 because I really need everyones support. I cannot make it without them,” said the Short-one

All the tracks, except “Kena le Jeso”were produced and recorded by Maun based musical studio, Sub-K Music entertainment, whose owner Kabonna Sabata remains the promoter of the album.

“We do work as a small team of four, that includes the artist, producer and backing vocalists, Machaba Khachana and Tshepo Ntongana. All of us have released albums and we help each other as well in terms of marketing and production,”explained Sabata.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Night life bounces back to life Night life bounces back to life

Entertainment

Night life bounces back to life

…but some things may never go back to normal Back in March 2020 the local nightlife came to an abrupt end with the indefinite...

1 day ago
Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

Entertainment

Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

The Miss Botswana national beauty pageant held under the theme, ‘Unearthing A New Jewel’ this past weekend hosted a Miss Botswana Top 30 fashion...

1 day ago
Champion of academic excellence Champion of academic excellence

Entertainment

Champion of academic excellence

Professor Totolo demystifies science to inspire change It’s almost six years since Professor Otlogetswe Totolo was appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Botswana International University...

1 day ago
Power struggle Power struggle

Business

Power struggle

Morupule B troubles lead to an increase in power importation The latest data from Statistics Botswana (SB) indicates that during the second quarter of...

1 day ago
Brilliant banker Brilliant banker

Business

Brilliant banker

In this latest edition of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON speaks to Sam Minta, Stanbic Bank Botswana Chief Executive. Minta, who has...

1 day ago
BCMA cements its authority BCMA cements its authority

Business

BCMA cements its authority

International cement producers accused of unfair business practice The Botswana Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) is concerned by the amount of cement dumping by regional...

1 day ago
GIMC saves the date GIMC saves the date

Entertainment

GIMC saves the date

Arguably one of the biggest musical shows in the country, dubbed the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), the event organisers have announced...

1 day ago
World bank to the rescue World bank to the rescue

Business

World bank to the rescue

P2.8 billion loan to address Covid-19 effects and support private sector Following approval of the Loan Authorization Act 21 of 2021 by the National...

1 day ago
Dzo dusa album finaly out Dzo dusa album finaly out

Entertainment

Dzo Dusa album finaly out

Traditional group Bana bana ba Ntogwa have released their album Dzo dusa. The six track album has songs such as Power of Jesus, Skokochi,...

1 day ago
Cooking up a storm Cooking up a storm

Business

Cooking up a storm

Business ideas are found almost everywhere and 35-year-old Boipelo Mokoka found hers in the kitchen! Growing up, playing house with her peers in Molepolole,...

1 day ago
Put your house in order Mr CEO Put your house in order Mr CEO

Entertainment

Put your house in order Mr CEO

Shaya has been holding back on to this one for sometime with the hope that this reckless CEO will take stock of himself and...

1 day ago
BOD shines brighter BOD shines brighter

Business

BOD shines brighter

Botswana Diamonds (BOD) acquires SA diamond project Botswana Diamonds (BOD), a public listed diamond exploration and project Development Company this week announced the acquisition...

1 day ago
Celeb edition with Rez Celeb edition with Rez

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Rez

The 26-year-old Kabo Maruping is one of the hottest MCs in the country. Going by stage name Rez, the Maun native is a hip...

1 day ago
Makhadzi gig gets people talking Makhadzi gig gets people talking

Entertainment

Makhadzi gig gets people talking

As the local entertainment industry positions itself to get back on its feet, various events have been announced much to the excitement of revelers....

1 day ago
I am rich I am rich

Entertainment

I am rich

Botswana’s USA based producer DJ Dagizus, of Dagee Records fame has released his long promised song titled ‘I’m rich’. The mellow and jazzy Amapiano...

1 day ago
Sereetsi at Durban Imbizo Sereetsi at Durban Imbizo

Entertainment

Sereetsi at Durban Imbizo

I am Afrika, a new album from Sereetsi and the Natives will this week be the special focus of a panel entitled The Collaborators...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.