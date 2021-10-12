Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Night life bounces back to life

By

Published

Night life bounces back to life
BACK TO LIFE: Revellers at festival

…but some things may never go back to normal

Back in March 2020 the local nightlife came to an abrupt end with the indefinite ban of mass gatherings, night clubs and festivals. Last week at the end of the State of Public Emergency (SOPE), nightlife was resuscitated.

By Friday, and indeed over the weekend videos of packed venues and parking lots surfaced on the internet- fun lovers and night crawlers had come out to play, they had been locked up for close to 20 months.

Industry players’ pockets and indeed their livelihoods had run dry, some even came out to say they had resorted to packing their bags to return to rural areas as it was proving difficult to meet rentals in the city.

Now with the rollout of vaccines reaching the 30-year-old age cohort, it was evident that Government is determined to open up the industry before the busy end-of-year holidays, but the question still remains; will things ever get back to pre-covid normal?
With shut-downs occurring throughout the world, most people relied on streaming and social media for entertainment, a trend which the local entertainers had to quickly shift and adapt to.

Other industry players too came up with innovative ways to stay afloat. Nightclub owners changed licenses to include liquor restaurants, artists turned their brand names into clothing labels for sale whilst some sadly remained spectators turned into beggars.

Voice entertainment spoke to Boogiesid-a local DJ, Entrepreneur, and industry expert who also wears the hat of the Secretary-General (SG) of the Botswana promoters Association (BEPA), on his opinion of whether the industry will ever go back to the ‘2019 normalcy’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Boogiesid admits it will take some time for the industry to return to normal. “The only danger that comes with the time we are in now is the possibility of another surge of the virus, which would then call for interventions like lockdowns and or reduction of people attending events. I will be the first to admit that we are still in a situation where the virus may surge now that the industry is opened.”said Bogiesid

“And you see with vaccinations you are protected against extremities like death, it is not a cure,” the DJ further noted

According to BoogieSid, it may take a bit of time for most night crawlers to be fully comfortable with festivals and mass gathering events largely because of the uncomfortability of having to put the mask on throughout the show.

Commenting on the industry players’ financial debts, BoogieSid said the situation had not reached crisis level for many.
“The industry was never credited friendly in terms of banks actually loaning out money to us, largely because our earning is occasional. The only thing guys were struggling with was storages and warehouse rentals, so they maybe in arrears for that besides other personal financial struggles incurred,” he opined

Meanwhile, the Botswana Musician Union(BOMU) has called on artists to vaccinate. “We are delighted that artists can finally host events and stage performances again. This is vital for their livelihood. We however encourage all artists to ensure they only host and participate in shows that are fully complaint to set Covid-19 protocols.
This is for the good of everyone including the artist and their families, We must be seen to be responsible contributors to the nations’ socio-economic growth, and not do anything that will compromise ourselves or any member of the public in everything we do as the entertainment industry,” reads a statement from BOMU.

For their part, the Botswana Beverages Association (BOBA) has condemned mass gatherings where covid protocols were broken like gatherings in parking lots over the independence holidays where people were seen crowded and without masks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We remind all that the end of the SOE is not a license to flout covid-19 protocols, and that privilege to consume alcohol can be taken away at any time,” BOBA chairman, Peter Noke said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

CLUB CHAIRPERSON: Benard Wellio CLUB CHAIRPERSON: Benard Wellio

News

Covid-19 heroes

In July, when the country was grappling with the rising number of deaths and new cases of COVID-19 infections that crippled the health system,...

2 days ago
Power struggle Power struggle

Business

Power struggle

Morupule B troubles lead to an increase in power importation The latest data from Statistics Botswana (SB) indicates that during the second quarter of...

13 hours ago
Brilliant banker Brilliant banker

Business

Brilliant banker

In this latest edition of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON speaks to Sam Minta, Stanbic Bank Botswana Chief Executive. Minta, who has...

13 hours ago
World bank to the rescue World bank to the rescue

Business

World bank to the rescue

P2.8 billion loan to address Covid-19 effects and support private sector Following approval of the Loan Authorization Act 21 of 2021 by the National...

13 hours ago
Champion of academic excellence Champion of academic excellence

Entertainment

Champion of academic excellence

Professor Totolo demystifies science to inspire change It’s almost six years since Professor Otlogetswe Totolo was appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Botswana International University...

13 hours ago
Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

Entertainment

Miss Botswana picks top 16 finalists

The Miss Botswana national beauty pageant held under the theme, ‘Unearthing A New Jewel’ this past weekend hosted a Miss Botswana Top 30 fashion...

12 hours ago
Cooking up a storm Cooking up a storm

Business

Cooking up a storm

Business ideas are found almost everywhere and 35-year-old Boipelo Mokoka found hers in the kitchen! Growing up, playing house with her peers in Molepolole,...

13 hours ago
BCMA cements its authority BCMA cements its authority

Business

BCMA cements its authority

International cement producers accused of unfair business practice The Botswana Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) is concerned by the amount of cement dumping by regional...

13 hours ago
BOD shines brighter BOD shines brighter

Business

BOD shines brighter

Botswana Diamonds (BOD) acquires SA diamond project Botswana Diamonds (BOD), a public listed diamond exploration and project Development Company this week announced the acquisition...

13 hours ago
GIMC saves the date GIMC saves the date

Entertainment

GIMC saves the date

Arguably one of the biggest musical shows in the country, dubbed the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), the event organisers have announced...

12 hours ago
Dzo dusa album finaly out Dzo dusa album finaly out

Entertainment

Dzo Dusa album finaly out

Traditional group Bana bana ba Ntogwa have released their album Dzo dusa. The six track album has songs such as Power of Jesus, Skokochi,...

12 hours ago
Celeb edition with Rez Celeb edition with Rez

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Rez

The 26-year-old Kabo Maruping is one of the hottest MCs in the country. Going by stage name Rez, the Maun native is a hip...

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.