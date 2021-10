As the local night life finally gets back on track after it was derailed by cover 19, South African songbird Nokwazi of Ebabayo fame will mark the first international act in Botswana on Saturday.

Nokwazi, born Nokwazi Dlamini will headline at the Bahama Lounge with supporting acts from Dj Bunny, Hapex Guru, Big Souls, Dj Anthem and Madida just to mention but a few.

Tickets for the events go for P 70 before 7PM and P 100 after 7PM.