Oh not again!

Remember that new hospital just outside Francistown?

Well apparently they are back at it again.

After reports of ill-treatment of staff and chronic disregard for medical ethics were reported on this publication, the Management has still not learnt their lesson.

A doctor who turned down the offer from the hospital has told Yours Truly that, Francistown Academic Hospital now treat patients along racial lines.

“They’ve reserved Covid-19 vaccine for Indian families and a few locals they know. I’ve seen Batswana being turned away with an excuse that the hospital has run out of the vaccine, only for four Indians to walk in later for their jabs,” said the concerned doctor.

This cannot go on. Shaya urges the Ministry of Health to look into this matter and not allow the hospital management to do as they please.