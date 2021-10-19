Oosi’s COVID-19 tribute

In her “Tribute to the world on Covid-19” single Oosi Lemo puts her soul in God’s hands and presents the human race at his throne.

For a virus that has crippled economies and claimed countless lives, Oosi is adamant that the only refuge is God.

The sing written by Mary Anne Baker and composed by Dr. Horatio Richmond was inspired by verses from Mark 4:36-40.

In this production Lemo honours the victims of Covid-19 and recognises the services and sacrifice of the frontline workers.

Released on Independence Day, the single has two other tracks ‘Master The tempest is raging’, Morena bona seheho and instrumental to Master the tempest.

Its a beautiful hymn and perfect for this perilous time.

The music is available on many digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer etc.

Rating: 7 out of 10