P129,000 wedding cash burns to ashes

A Tsabong family has lost P129,000 in cash saved for their son’s wedding expenses in a fire that also left them homeless on Friday.

The fire incident, which gutted a three bedroom house to the ground at Herero ward in Omaweneno, occurred in the afternoon around 1530hrs.

Tsabong Station Commander, Superintendent Christopher David, said that the couple’s seven-year-old grandson first noticed the inferno soon after arrival from school.

“The boy had just entered the house when he noticed flames and informed his grandmother who was outside.”

The grandmother then called the builders who were nearby to assist but it was too late as the fire was already out of control.

Superintendent David said that the burnt down three bedroom house’s value was estimated at P350,000.

This publication was reliably informed that the money was to be used for the wedding of the couple’s 30-year-old son, who works for the police service in Tsabong as a Special Constable.

All household goods including beds, blankets and clothes were burnt to ashes and nothing was salvaged from the blazing inferno.

The fire brigade, which is about 30km away from the village, is said to have arrived when the fire had already destroyed everything.

Police have advised the public to insure their properties with insurance companies and avoid keeping large sums of money at home because it is not safe to do so. The cause of the fire was not yet known at the time of going to print.