Pilot population census begins

As part of preparations for 2022 national population census, the Ngamiland District has conducted a two-week training of enumerators for the pilot census which will commence on October 22nd and end on October 31st.

The training included enumerators from Ngamiland east, Ngamiland west, Boteti central and Chobe.

Speaking at the end of the two-week training programme on Tuesday, Ngamiland region Census technical coordinator Tebogo Laletsang revealed that the main purpose of the training was to teach enumerators how to conduct interviews using tablets instead of the yellow books which have been used in the previous census.

“We are not going to use yellow books which were quite heavy and difficult to carry around, we will be using tablets with the view to improve efficiency of data collection process” explained Laletsang.

According to Laletsang the enumerators who successful finished the training will be leaving for their places of work in various selected areas, wards and villages.

Laletsang further urged the members of the public to open their homes to the enumerators.

“The success of the pilot census will depend on the cooperation of the members of the public. This exercise will guide us in preparation of the main census, we are hoping that it will give us an indication of where we have to improve so that the main census can be successful” added Laletsang.

For her Part, Northwest Chief Social and Community Development Officer, Kebalepile Horatius urged all enumerators to be dedicated in collecting quality data as it will guide in the development of the country.

“The role of an enumerator is the most critical in the process of data collection, that is why the training had to be intensive. The data will tell us who we are, the structures of our societies, who lives in our country and what economic policies are needed” highlighted Horatius.

Horatius further urged the enumerators to not be discouraged by the difficulties of going house to house collecting data as they will have all the support, they need to successfully complete the process