Raz Doko introduces ‘RD’ clothing brand

LOCAL COMEDIAN: Raz Doko

Famously known for posting funny, blurry pictures and short video skits on his Facebook page, local upcoming comedian Raz Doko, 22, has established a clothing brand dubbed ‘RD.’

FRESH: T-shirts ready for market

In an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment this week, Raz Doko, real name Vincent Sekgee, said merging comedy and business has been smooth sailing for him.

“It all started back in 2018 when I realised that I could go far with comedy. My plan was to establish myself as the greatest comedian to have ever come out of this country and eventually start a clothing brand, which is bound to change my life for the better as I grew up from humble beginnings,” said Raz Doko.

“I have launched the ‘RD’ brand during this recent Independence Day celebration. I named it from the initials of my nickname and people responded well to it. I am confident that with a bit of marketing people will come through in numbers to purchase my products.

I have caps, T-shirts, and face masks so far and I am still working on adding hoodies and jerseys when the time is right” said Raz Doko.

MERCHANDISE: Raz Doko Cap designs

Quizzed about competition, as there are so many local clothing lines springing up, Raz Doko said; “I value other local brands and I do not have a problem with them as long as we are pushing our hustle respectively and there is mutual respect,” he said.

Raz Doko revealed that he was inspired by Mjamaica, another local comedian who has done well for himself.
“I am impressed by what Mjamaica did for himself, and how he dominates the scene and I would like to be like him one day,” said Raz Doko.

Meanwhile there has been a few hiccups that the comedian has experienced since he started his craft, “I have noticed that not everyone will be happy for you and there will be criticism but put I put everything

