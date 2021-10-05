Rolling his dice

For 22-year-old Petros Ogotseng, life is all about patience.

One simply has to play their cards or roll a dice and hope for a better tomorrow.

After it took him five years to complete his seven-track album, Petros who goes by the stage name Tros Layne should know all about patience and perseverance.

His debut album titled Rolling Dice will hit the shelves next month.

It’s a fusion of hip hop and Amapiano, with songs such as Better place, No love in the city, ‘Ngiya zama’, ‘Tsela yaka’ and ‘Ungakhali’.

It was recorded and mastered at Genius Records in Francistown.

“The message in the album is simple. Be patient,” he said.