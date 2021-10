Kings of Kwaito, Skazzo and Uncle X have teamed up to come up with a blazing Amapiano tune called, Maak Raas (An Afrikaans phrase for Make some noise).

The song is part of the duo’s upcoming Amapiano EP which will be released soon.

It was produced by Dee Laden Jay in South Africa and recorded at Decibel Studios in Lobatse.

The song is well composed and shows the duo’s experience.

A must have in your music compilation for Amapiano lovers.

RATINGS: 9.5/10