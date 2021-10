Shaya joined Batswana this week as we followed the LEGABIBO appeal Live on the Voice Newspaper Online Platform.

Whilst I listened carefully to the submission Shaya could not help but wonder where this officer had slept the day before.

I mean he was aware of this national interest case but I guess he couldn’t care less.

Next time don’t sleep on the job on camera Mr Officer,it doesn’t look good, especially when you are sitting right behind the Court of Appeal President.