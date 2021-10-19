Things they say:

Batswana ga ba ile batho ba ba matanyola, Akere ba bitswa jalo ,mme legale ha se gore Batswana ba dumalana le matanyola-Advocate Sydney Pilane
Judgement in a case in which a local company, Fresh Standard (Pty) LTD, is accused of illegally growing hemp in the country has been...
‘I take good care of your daughter and provide for my children. Where will I get a cow to pay you when I am...
“Opposition unity will always be a work in progress as it has been in the past but it won’t be a priority item to...
The organisational restructuring at Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has cost 450 employees their jobs, it has emerged. Appearing before the Committee on Statutory Bodies...
“I was arrested on the way to the police station,” Kangootui A 37-year-old man of Toteng village was on Friday last week acquitted and...
Shaya has been following former President Ian Khama’s expenditure and has realised that he never uses his own money. The recent event that comes...
Online Comedy Show, The Jonny Pula and Triccs show launched its season 2 last week. The show features online comedians and will air 30minutes...
A mother who trusted her brother to babysit her five-year-old daughter got the shock of her life when she got back to reports of...
Congratulations are in order to Member of Parliament for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse and his wife for a second baby. Shaya spotted the...
Conquering football In football circles, he’s one of the most enterprising and shrewd administrators. From the moment he was elected Chairman of Zebras Supporters...
In her “Tribute to the world on Covid-19” single Oosi Lemo puts her soul in God’s hands and presents the human race at his...
Famously known for posting funny, blurry pictures and short video skits on his Facebook page, local upcoming comedian Raz Doko, 22, has established a...
Shaya joined Batswana this week as we followed the LEGABIBO appeal Live on the Voice Newspaper Online Platform. Whilst I listened carefully to the...
Lerofo broke into the limelight as a teen underground rapper back in the days, now the pint-sized musician is one of the most sorts...
He’s arguably one of the best traditional musicians and poet of his generation. Phoko Ya Leburuboko has a way with words. The wordsmith is...