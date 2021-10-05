Things they say – Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong

Never give executive powers to a self-serving, self-centred, and insecure egomaniac.
They will destroy the country and build a personal empire.
MAN JUMPS TO HIS DEATH FROM 28TH FLOOR Business came to a standstill at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday...
Tobane exorcism captures many’s imagination Clad in purple and blue capes, a team of young men apparently full of the Holy Spirit glided into...
He is the Managing Director of one of Botswana’s leading explosives and blasting engineering companies, Marung Development Services (MDS). Born and raised in Tonota,...
Suspected killer boyfriend demands to see woman’s dead body The man accused of a gruesome murder that left Tlokweng residents reeling in shock and...
Suspended Ass. Minister returns, speaks on constituency development Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, returns to work next week after serving a...
Brewery defies alcohol ban, registering growth in profits Despite a ban on alcohol trading earlier this year which lasted for two months, Kgalagadi Breweries...
SA win sets singer up with top American producers and record labels The winner of the MyStar 2020 edition, Neelo Gopolang has done it...
Remember that new hospital just outside Francistown? Well apparently they are back at it again. After reports of ill-treatment of staff and chronic disregard...
Local songbird Mpho Sebina dazzled viewers at last weekend’s MTN Bush fire digital event. The only Motswana in a rich lineup of heavyweight superstars...
Mjamaica diversifies from comedy to business Most of us know him through his social media comics, but Mjamaica is no ordinary Facebook comedian. Born...
He is one half of Chabuya Nature and Sour Man BW music group. Their song Skelem Key, which is adored by many is one...
Popular entertainer, William Last KRM has released the visuals to his latest single called Aah! And as usual the comedian, cum rapper did not...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi is no doubt a man of class and swag, I mean he rose to popularity among the youth with the flat...
For 22-year-old Petros Ogotseng, life is all about patience. One simply has to play their cards or roll a dice and hope for a...
The annual music awards show Yarona FM Music Awards better known as YAMAs took place over the weekend. The awards were held under the...
Renowned artist Wilson Ngoni is defying the tough covid-19 times to host an art exhibition dubbed “I am a bird.” The exhibition will be...