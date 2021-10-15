Tributes pour in for Dramaboi

As the sun set on his young life this week, Dramaboi’s untimely demise has left many with broken hearts with eulogies pouring in from his legion of fans across the country and beyond the borders, following the announcement of his passing on Wednesday.

Followers of the 28-year-old lyricist have been fondly displaying his images on their social media statuses and sending messages of condolences to the bereaved family.

South African rapper, Tuks Senganga, was among a host of international celebrities to pay his last respects to Dramaboi on social media.

Local kwaito-kwasa star, Vee Mampeezy posted: “We lost a lyricist, a poet, a father, a son, brother, an inspiration to the youth an activist, a legend, a super talented Botswana artist, a hip-hop artist, a motswako lyricist, the industry is crying for the most humble, loving, and a guy who always mind his own business! We will always love u DRAMA 🙏🏿GOD received another angel.”

His former manager and co-owner of Urban Soul, Molefu Nkwete, posted: “This follows the announcement by his family, I learnt of the passing of Thuto Ramphaleng popularly known as Dramaboi. My deepest sympathy goes to his family for the loss of their beloved son and brother. It’s indeed a sad moment for them and his fans across the nation. Your music touched many lives and gave a lot of hope to many kids out there. Please accept my warmest condolences.We’re truly sorry for your loss!!!Rest In Peace, DramaBoi.”

Gaborone International Music and Culture week (GIMC) show organiser Thapelo fish Pabalinga also posted: “Waking up to such sad news. Drama Boi was different, he was extremely talented. He is the only artist to have performed in every GIMC since 2014. We had so many heart to heart chats, talking about the challenges of the boy child, life’s pressures, arts, money game etc. Just the other day you reached out to me on Twitter saying we must do coffee soon, pity we never got around to chat one more time. Rest in Power melaiti.”

As tributes continue to pour in for the rapper who died on his bed a Princess Marina Hospital, his management team have issued a public appeal for contributions to support the family. “As you may have heard of the passing of our superstar, Thuto Ricardo Ramphaleng aka ‘Dramaboi’, as a gesture of support and ngwao ya rona, the family will accept matshidiso. Your support will be highly appreciated through this trying time. All contributions will be sent directly to the mother of our beloved one. Please see below the details; First National Bank, Joyce Ramphaleng, Account number 282867. Pay2Cell/Ewallet: 74188786. MyZaka: 71705488. Orange Money: 74830200.”

