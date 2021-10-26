Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDC members assured of happy days ahead

By

Published

MP SELIBE-PHIKWE WEST: Dithapelo Keorapetse

Member of Parliament for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse, has assured the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) members of a better future ahead following a weekend retreat by the Umbrella leadership.

UDC President, Duma Boko, together with party Vice President, Dumelang Saleshando, took a weekend retreat in Maun and the Okavango Delta, which took many by surprise as the two had been rumoured to have fallen out.

However, Keorapetse, who is also the Botswana Congress Party’s Publicity Secretary, said that they were actually happy and hopeful for a better future after that retreat.

He said that although nothing official was discussed, the meeting will strengthen their movement.

“Nothing official was discussed, it was a personal meeting of two leaders coming together to strengthen their relationship for the sake of the majority UDC members.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Keorapetse refused to be drawn much into what was discussed save to say good things are coming.

Meanwhile, Keorapetse dismissed allegations that the BCP, especially it’s President, were mobilising to have the UDC merger topic discussed and passed at the conference.

A concerned party member told this publication that the BCP had wanted a resolution to be passed, requiring all parties under the UDC to merge and later go for an elective congress.

“They think that by taking that route, Saleshando will then win and become party president,” he said.

Keorapetse, however, parried away the insinuation.

“That is not true. After the State of the Party keynote speech by the Party President, Saleshando, the Secretary General and Treasurer will present reports. Thereafter all these three papers will be discussed at the Commissions to generate resolutions. The expectation, because this was done several times before, is for the party members to affirm the BCP position in the UDC and/or to confirm that the party remains part of the UDC for 2024 elections.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Keorapetse explained that the mandate to negotiate whatever the party prefers will be given to its representatives at the UDC National Executive Committee.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

A recap of Isaac Kgosi’s day in court

*Former spy chief spends another night at SSG holding cells

20 hours ago

News

Two burn to death in freak car crash

Two men were burnt beyond recognition last Friday morning in Maun after a Mercedes Benz vehicle they were driving in veered off the road...

1 day ago

News

Girl, 9, accidentally dies from a swing

Police have confirmed the death of a 9-year-old girl suspected to have accidentally throttled herself with a swing string at Molepolole’s Lesetlheng ward last...

1 day ago

Sports

BNSC Sports Awards slated for March 2022

Following uncertainty over this year’s Botswana Sports Awards, Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has finally cleared the air announcing the 19th or 26th of...

6 hours ago

News

Wife abuser jailed

VIOLENT HUSBAND IN COURT FOR GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM An aggressive Zimbabwean man appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily...

3 hours ago

News

Another cop commits suicide

I want to hug Jesus-The General tells friends before killing himself Botswana Police are investigating another case in which one of their officers, a...

3 hours ago

News

Is the labour office in contempt of court?

Palapye Labour Officers to appear in court over Makoro Bricks case Two Palapye District Labour Office employees will appear before Justice Diwanga of Francistown...

3 hours ago

News

Union slams Palapye labour office

REPORTS THE DISTRICT OFFICE TO COMMISSIONER Botswana Miners Workers Union has reported the Palapye District Labour Office to the Commissioner of Labour Goitseone Kokorwe....

3 hours ago

News

Father pleads guilty to negligent homicide

•Boy 14, uses dad’s loaded gun to kill 6 -year -old sister A father whose six-year-old daughter died in a shooting accident by her...

3 hours ago

News

Do not panic!

Balopi says emergency meeting was for Bye election preparations Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi, has come to the defence of his party...

3 hours ago

News

FCC sign MOA on solid waste project

The City of Francistown and AMA Future of Africa Holding (Pty) Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the establishment of an...

3 hours ago

News

Medie/ Kweneng councillor in court for defilement

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor for Medie/Kweneng, Edwin Shanakane, on Monday appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court charged with defilement. Shanakane, 37, is accused of...

3 hours ago

News

P129,000 wedding cash burns to ashes

A Tsabong family has lost P129,000 in cash saved for their son’s wedding expenses in a fire that also left them homeless on Friday....

3 hours ago

News

Lion terror

*Lions terrorise Sepako farmers *10 cows killed within four days The human-wildlife conflict has reached an all-time high in Sepako, a village 50km north-east...

1 hour ago

News

Case closed

Mother withdraws maintenance case after son’s poisoning A distraught mother, Boitumelo Mompati, this week withdrew a child maintenance case from Extension II Magistrate court...

3 hours ago

News

A better journey from Maun to Gaborone by road

Journalists and celebrities test-drive DYNAFLEX TECHNOLOGIES For the past two years, most Batswana, like me, stayed home as travel was cancelled due to the...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.