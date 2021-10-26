Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wife abuser jailed

By

Published

AGGRESSIVE: Siziba

VIOLENT HUSBAND IN COURT FOR GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM

An aggressive Zimbabwean man appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm after he hit his wife on the head with a weapon suspected to be an axe.

Njabulu Siziba, 36, stood in court accused of repeatedly hitting Linrose Dube with a sharp object on the head.

It was heard that Siziba drove along Matsiloje road with his wife, parked on the road side and started beating her.

The purpose of his appearance this week was for the court to hear about his bail application, which the state opposed, arguing that Siziba did not have a permanent residence in Botswana and that the number of days he was given to be in the country were about to finish.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His wife was called to the dock and she indicated that she was against the idea of the court granting her husband bail.

“I want him to face the consequences of his actions. I have a deep cut on the head right now and after hitting me he did not show any sign of remorse.

“He took me home where we are staying with our kids, and that was when I managed to sneak out and report the matter to the police,” said Dube.

She went on to state that she would not be safe with her husband outside prison as he had harmed her several times.

“I fear for my life, for now the priority is my life,” she pleaded

Dube also stated that she was still going through counselling to deal with the trauma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said she knew the character she was dealing with better than anyone else and her recommendation was to keep the violent man in jail.

Siziba was therefore remanded in custody. He will be back in court on the 29th of October for further submissions.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

A recap of Isaac Kgosi’s day in court

*Former spy chief spends another night at SSG holding cells

20 hours ago

News

Two burn to death in freak car crash

Two men were burnt beyond recognition last Friday morning in Maun after a Mercedes Benz vehicle they were driving in veered off the road...

1 day ago

News

Girl, 9, accidentally dies from a swing

Police have confirmed the death of a 9-year-old girl suspected to have accidentally throttled herself with a swing string at Molepolole’s Lesetlheng ward last...

1 day ago

Sports

BNSC Sports Awards slated for March 2022

Following uncertainty over this year’s Botswana Sports Awards, Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has finally cleared the air announcing the 19th or 26th of...

6 hours ago

News

Another cop commits suicide

I want to hug Jesus-The General tells friends before killing himself Botswana Police are investigating another case in which one of their officers, a...

3 hours ago

Politics

UDC members assured of happy days ahead

Member of Parliament for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse, has assured the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) members of a better future ahead following...

3 hours ago

News

Is the labour office in contempt of court?

Palapye Labour Officers to appear in court over Makoro Bricks case Two Palapye District Labour Office employees will appear before Justice Diwanga of Francistown...

3 hours ago

News

Union slams Palapye labour office

REPORTS THE DISTRICT OFFICE TO COMMISSIONER Botswana Miners Workers Union has reported the Palapye District Labour Office to the Commissioner of Labour Goitseone Kokorwe....

3 hours ago

News

Father pleads guilty to negligent homicide

•Boy 14, uses dad’s loaded gun to kill 6 -year -old sister A father whose six-year-old daughter died in a shooting accident by her...

3 hours ago

News

Do not panic!

Balopi says emergency meeting was for Bye election preparations Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi, has come to the defence of his party...

3 hours ago

News

FCC sign MOA on solid waste project

The City of Francistown and AMA Future of Africa Holding (Pty) Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the establishment of an...

3 hours ago

News

Medie/ Kweneng councillor in court for defilement

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor for Medie/Kweneng, Edwin Shanakane, on Monday appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court charged with defilement. Shanakane, 37, is accused of...

3 hours ago

News

P129,000 wedding cash burns to ashes

A Tsabong family has lost P129,000 in cash saved for their son’s wedding expenses in a fire that also left them homeless on Friday....

3 hours ago

News

Lion terror

*Lions terrorise Sepako farmers *10 cows killed within four days The human-wildlife conflict has reached an all-time high in Sepako, a village 50km north-east...

1 hour ago

News

Case closed

Mother withdraws maintenance case after son’s poisoning A distraught mother, Boitumelo Mompati, this week withdrew a child maintenance case from Extension II Magistrate court...

3 hours ago

News

A better journey from Maun to Gaborone by road

Journalists and celebrities test-drive DYNAFLEX TECHNOLOGIES For the past two years, most Batswana, like me, stayed home as travel was cancelled due to the...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.