Wife abuser jailed

VIOLENT HUSBAND IN COURT FOR GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM

An aggressive Zimbabwean man appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm after he hit his wife on the head with a weapon suspected to be an axe.

Njabulu Siziba, 36, stood in court accused of repeatedly hitting Linrose Dube with a sharp object on the head.

It was heard that Siziba drove along Matsiloje road with his wife, parked on the road side and started beating her.

The purpose of his appearance this week was for the court to hear about his bail application, which the state opposed, arguing that Siziba did not have a permanent residence in Botswana and that the number of days he was given to be in the country were about to finish.

His wife was called to the dock and she indicated that she was against the idea of the court granting her husband bail.

“I want him to face the consequences of his actions. I have a deep cut on the head right now and after hitting me he did not show any sign of remorse.

“He took me home where we are staying with our kids, and that was when I managed to sneak out and report the matter to the police,” said Dube.

She went on to state that she would not be safe with her husband outside prison as he had harmed her several times.

“I fear for my life, for now the priority is my life,” she pleaded

Dube also stated that she was still going through counselling to deal with the trauma.

She said she knew the character she was dealing with better than anyone else and her recommendation was to keep the violent man in jail.

Siziba was therefore remanded in custody. He will be back in court on the 29th of October for further submissions.