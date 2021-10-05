YAMAs pay tribute to Sasa Klaas with Hall of Fame award

The annual music awards show Yarona FM Music Awards better known as YAMAs took place over the weekend.

The awards were held under the theme fu7ureCul7ure and whilst there were many winners on the night, the most memorable award was the hall of Fame award scooped by late rapper, Sasa Klaas.

The acceptance speech by her Minister Mother, Annah Mokgethi had all of us moved as she spoke on behalf of Mma Mongwato.

“I accept this award on behalf of my late daughter Sarona popularly known as Sasa Klaas. Sasa dedicated her life to the music industry in particular to the hip hop genre. Music was her escape, she expressed herself through lyrics,” Mokgethi said as she received the P 30, 000 cash prize award.