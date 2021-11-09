A Gin affair at Grandpalm

As Covid-19 restrictions ease and the appetite for social events gathers momentum, more and more calendar events are releasing dates and line-ups for their shows.

Not to be left behind, one of Gaborone’s oldest hotels, the Grandpalm will once again have the feel-good factor flowing in full force this Friday.

Having marketed itself as the preferred host of less crowded, more up-market music events in the past, the hotel will get back in the groove by hosting a ‘Gin Experience’ at its classy Fig Tree restaurant.

Shedding some light on the initiative, Grandpalm Marketing Manager, Malebogo Bahakgametse explained, “With things slowly getting back to normal we are delighted to be able to offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy themselves again with this Gin Experience event.”

On the day, patrons will be spoilt for choice, with a variety of gins to be sampled, including: Boston Distillery, Origin Quad, Gordons, Lengau wines, and Beefeater London gins just to name but a few.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The event kicks off at 12.00 hours and will accommodate only 350 guests. Guests will receive a limited-edition souvenir glass and ten gin tasting coupons to sample some of the finest gin spirits on the market. There will also be a DJ, gin presentation as well as the opportunity to win a sought-after Gin Hamper. It is the perfect weekend outing, and we’re inviting all to join us for a special day,” Bahakgametse further disclosed.

On the decks will be entertainment from DJ Boogiesid, DJ Choto, DJ HL, DJ Lefatshe, and DJ Da O.