Shaya first came in contact with this manager last week when Shaya was meeting one of Shaya’s sources at the airport.

Her conduct and demeanor left a lot to desired as she addressed some of the clients at the airport.

As I did a little bit more research on this manager, it turns out even her colleagues have complained of her rudeness before.

Shaya suggests management deals with her before she tarnishes Air Botswana’s reputation any further.

Shame on you lady!