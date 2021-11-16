Accused killer teacher gets bail

A teacher who made headlines for allegedly gunning down a suspected love rival was handed bail by Bobonong Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

36-year-old Gofaone Hector Kololo is accused of the cold blooded murder of Baitemi Abide, 30, who was shot dead as he slept on Friday 8 October.

The Moletemane Primary School teacher has also been charged with the attempted murder of his colleague and neighbour, Thatayaone Feke Kaowe.

Kololo is said to have beaten his fellow educator with the butt of his shotgun, using so much force that the firearm broke in half, leaving Kaowe in hospital fighting for her life.

The suspect was set free on a P8, 000 bail, ordered not to set foot in Moletemane and to report himself at Bobonong Police Station.

Kololo is said to have forced entry into Kaowe’s house in the teacher’s quarters armed with a short gun. He allegedly tiptoed to the bedroom where Kaowe and her boyfriend were sleeping and opened fire, killing Abide instantly.

In a previous interview with Baines Drift Police Station Commander, Onneetse Gagogosha, the Superintendent told The Voice they suspect Kololo, who reportedly had an on-off relationship with his colleague, turned his fury to Kaowe, hitting her with the shotgun’s buttstock.

A piece of the butt of the gun was found at the murder scene.

Kololo was arrested at 08:30 in the morning after being apprehended by security guards at Richmark Poultry Farm.

The murder accused is represented by Kagisano Tamocha of K.P Tamocha and Company Law Firm.