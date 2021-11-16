Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Accused killer teacher gets bail

By

Published

OUT ON BAIL: Kololo

A teacher who made headlines for allegedly gunning down a suspected love rival was handed bail by Bobonong Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

36-year-old Gofaone Hector Kololo is accused of the cold blooded murder of Baitemi Abide, 30, who was shot dead as he slept on Friday 8 October.

The Moletemane Primary School teacher has also been charged with the attempted murder of his colleague and neighbour, Thatayaone Feke Kaowe.

Kololo is said to have beaten his fellow educator with the butt of his shotgun, using so much force that the firearm broke in half, leaving Kaowe in hospital fighting for her life.

The suspect was set free on a P8, 000 bail, ordered not to set foot in Moletemane and to report himself at Bobonong Police Station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kololo is said to have forced entry into Kaowe’s house in the teacher’s quarters armed with a short gun. He allegedly tiptoed to the bedroom where Kaowe and her boyfriend were sleeping and opened fire, killing Abide instantly.

In a previous interview with Baines Drift Police Station Commander, Onneetse Gagogosha, the Superintendent told The Voice they suspect Kololo, who reportedly had an on-off relationship with his colleague, turned his fury to Kaowe, hitting her with the shotgun’s buttstock.

A piece of the butt of the gun was found at the murder scene.

Kololo was arrested at 08:30 in the morning after being apprehended by security guards at Richmark Poultry Farm.

The murder accused is represented by Kagisano Tamocha of K.P Tamocha and Company Law Firm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Inquest on BDF killings commences

An inquest on the shooting of three Namibians and one Zambian by Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers began before Regional Magistrate Taboka Mopipi in...

21 hours ago

News

Arise and Worship concert slated for December 11th

Organiser of the annual Arise and Worship Concert, David Abram, has assured revelers to expect a spirit-filled music event that will soothe troubled souls,...

1 day ago

Sports

GU sends police XI packing

Police XI were on Saturday eliminated from the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Gaborone United (GU) at the Royal...

23 hours ago

News

Sacked employee gets his benefits

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a man who was retrenched by his employer in 2018, and ordered that he should...

21 mins ago

News

Violent lover remanded for defilement and attempted murder

Gory details of how a jealous man assaulted and tried to kill his underage lover were last week revealed before a shocked Maun Magistrates...

34 mins ago
NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court

News

Beware a broken heart

Woman accused of threatening ex’s new lover in midnight tirade Apparently unable to accept that her man had moved on without her, a jilted...

38 mins ago

News

Accused killer in trouble again

Out on bail for murder, the red mist is said to have descended on Marumo Lemogang once again, leading him back to court last...

38 mins ago

News

Burning passion

Woman convicted of scalding boyfriend with cooking oil The fate of a Maun woman who nearly fried her boyfriend with cooking oil in a...

38 mins ago
HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane

Sports

A legend honoured

Oris Radipotsane immortalised in Pilikwe One of the country’s most decorated, widely respected football icons, Oris Boyo Radipotsane, received a befitting tribute at his...

37 mins ago

News

SADC: A victim of its own success

Minister Kereng calls for stringent conservation measures Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Philda Kereng has called on African wildlife government officials...

37 mins ago
PROMISING: Masisi PROMISING: Masisi

Politics

Mixed reactions over SONA

President Mokgweetsi Masisi delivered the Second State of the Nation (SONA) against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic this week. In his address...

36 mins ago

News

Celebrating a golden oldie

JMS unveil monument to John Mackenzie Wednesday was a special day in John Mackenzie School’s 122-year history, as the oldest private school in Francistown...

35 mins ago
BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court

News

Painful intervention

Answering S.O.S has bloody consequences for brave duo Intervening in a dispute between a teacher and her son is said to have had painful...

34 mins ago

News

Mascom donates to S.O.S

As a way of advocating for child protection, Mascom Batanani Walk 2021 donated P139,470 to Francistown SOS village on Friday. P69,745 are proceeds from...

34 mins ago

International

A chip off the old block

The more things change, the more they remain the same. When he came into power in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to do better...

38 mins ago
DISS CHIEF: Magosi DISS CHIEF: Magosi

News

‘Grow some balls!’

Dow urges Parliament to speak out against DIS In August last year, Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Unity Dow dramatically left her top...

37 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.