Arise and Worship concert slated for December 11th

Organiser of the annual Arise and Worship Concert, David Abram, has assured revelers to expect a spirit-filled music event that will soothe troubled souls, especially in the face of a tearful year that has seen many lives getting lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this at an Arise and Worship Concert media briefing which was held in Gaborone last Wednesday.

In his address, Abram noted that the entertainment industry has just emerged from a turbulent Covid-19 period where events have been on hold for a very long time.

He said the concert will serve many purposes, including nurturing local young talent such as Keba Phiri, Obakeng Sengwaketse and Thabiso Mafoko who will perform alongside international acts including Bishop Benjamin Dube, Lebo Sekgobela, Michael Kodua, Anu Elizabeth and Cedrick Depina.

Abram said the concert will be held on the 11th of December 2021 at Molapo Showcase and he assured revelers that the level of security will be top notch.

“Moreover, we have divided the venue in such a way that we emphasize social distancing and people will be given surgical masks as they enter the venue,” he said.

Meanwhile, tickets will range from standard early bird which will be P250, standard will be P350 while Gold will go by a region of P450 and VIP will be P700 and lastly VVIP will be P1000.00.