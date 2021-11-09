Armed and Dangerous Criminals On Rampage

• Three men on a deadly terror mission, kill one, land two in hospital

Police have launched an intensive manhunt for three armed and dangerous criminals who have unleashed a reign of terror on unsuspecting victims across the country.

The men who left a destructive trail of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and assault were last spotted in Serule but their bloody track stems from Oodi.

According to the police, the three unidentified men began their terror on Saturday when they were seen by a witness dumping a dead body on the Kgalapitse River bank.

The three had allegedly killed a 74-year-old man after brutally assaulting him.

Broadhurst police station commander, Obusitswe Lokae confirmed the incident. Lokae said they received the report around 9 am from an eye witness who said he saw the three men dump the body and drive off with their victim’s Mazda vehicle.

“The man had left his home for Oodi around 7 am but never returned. We are still investigating how they came into contact with the old man, whether he had given them a lift or not we are not sure but his body was found badly damaged,” said Lokae

Their destructive and deadly terror did not end there, the men would about 300 KMs away meet with another unsuspecting victim.

They offered the victim a lift to Tati Siding,

“According to the man 10 minutes into the lift, they then aggressively demanded money and valuables from him. A fight ensued, they stabbed him repeatedly but lucky for him the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree,” said the police boss.

The man was lucky to escape and he ran off into the nearby bush while the three continued with their criminal mission.

They then met their third victim, an unsuspecting 30-year-old taxi driver.

“They stopped this taxi driver and brutally stabbed him and took his taxi. The taxi was found abandoned in Serule,” The Police said.

The taxi driver was badly stabbed and is currently fighting for his life in Hospital. The Police have warned members of the public that the men are dangerous and armed.

“According to witnesses, they look young, maybe between 20 years and 30 years of age. They are dangerous and very aggressive,” Lokae warned.