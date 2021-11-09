Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Armed and Dangerous Criminals On Rampage

By

Published

CONFIRMING: Lokae

• Three men on a deadly terror mission, kill one, land two in hospital

Police have launched an intensive manhunt for three armed and dangerous criminals who have unleashed a reign of terror on unsuspecting victims across the country.

The men who left a destructive trail of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and assault were last spotted in Serule but their bloody track stems from Oodi.

According to the police, the three unidentified men began their terror on Saturday when they were seen by a witness dumping a dead body on the Kgalapitse River bank.

The three had allegedly killed a 74-year-old man after brutally assaulting him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Broadhurst police station commander, Obusitswe Lokae confirmed the incident. Lokae said they received the report around 9 am from an eye witness who said he saw the three men dump the body and drive off with their victim’s Mazda vehicle.

“The man had left his home for Oodi around 7 am but never returned. We are still investigating how they came into contact with the old man, whether he had given them a lift or not we are not sure but his body was found badly damaged,” said Lokae

Their destructive and deadly terror did not end there, the men would about 300 KMs away meet with another unsuspecting victim.

They offered the victim a lift to Tati Siding,

“According to the man 10 minutes into the lift, they then aggressively demanded money and valuables from him. A fight ensued, they stabbed him repeatedly but lucky for him the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree,” said the police boss.

The man was lucky to escape and he ran off into the nearby bush while the three continued with their criminal mission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They then met their third victim, an unsuspecting 30-year-old taxi driver.

“They stopped this taxi driver and brutally stabbed him and took his taxi. The taxi was found abandoned in Serule,” The Police said.

The taxi driver was badly stabbed and is currently fighting for his life in Hospital. The Police have warned members of the public that the men are dangerous and armed.

“According to witnesses, they look young, maybe between 20 years and 30 years of age. They are dangerous and very aggressive,” Lokae warned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pauline Morwanyane

    November 11, 2021 at 5:50 am

    Mme le o bona ba dirile ditiragalo tse dintsi ebile gape bale diphatsa mo matshelong a batho le ga ba ka tshwarwa ba go neelwa bail ba bo ba tsweledisa.Death penalty ke gone ga e tshwanetseng go nna teng fa.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Dramaboi’s sister speaks out Dramaboi’s sister speaks out

Entertainment

Dramaboi’s sister speaks out

Whilst it was his mother who stole the show with her confession during his memorial, it seems Dramaboi’s sister has something burning up her...

2 days ago

News

Hand over the guns NOW- Magosi tells Khama

The Director-General of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS), Peter Magosi, this week gave former President Ian Khama a Monday noon deadline to have handed...

2 days ago
Meet Miss Botswana 2021 Meet Miss Botswana 2021

Entertainment

Meet Miss Botswana 2021

Palesa Molefe is the fairest of them all 22- year- old Palesa Molefe from Mochudi has been crowned Miss Botswana 2021/2022. Under the theme...

2 days ago
Leading orange to a brighter future Leading orange to a brighter future

Business

Leading orange to a brighter future

There’s no problem with signal this week as Kabelo Adamson calls up Orange Botswana’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Néné Maïga. The vastly experienced...

2 days ago
Businessman on the con Businessman on the con

Entertainment

Businessman on the con

Shaya has been informed of an unscrupulous businessman going around sourcing funds on behalf of Botswana’s 2012 Olympic Silver medalist, Nigel Amos. The controversial...

2 days ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

“Just like I always say, ke a le tsamaela. Serowe o tshwanelwa ke dilo tse dinte, ka ke motse wa ditso (Serowe deserves beautiful...

2 days ago
Celeb edition with Lecco Kenosi Celeb edition with Lecco Kenosi

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Lecco Kenosi

Twenty years ago he burst onto our TV screens as a kwaito kwasa singer. Although his singing career did not quite reach the heights...

2 days ago
Fun under the sun and stars Fun under the sun and stars

Entertainment

Fun under the sun and stars

Rasesa-based Marokolwane Ranch has come up with a unique camping and jamming concept to kickstart the festive month of December. The ‘Off Grind Tent...

2 days ago
NBFI sector shows resilience NBFI sector shows resilience

Business

NBFI sector shows resilience

Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oduetse Motshidisi says the non-bank financial intuitions have shown resilience and even growth during...

2 days ago

News

Dow dismisses DCEC probe as “bull#%*@”

‘I did not even know the students were staying at my sister’s’ until later’ -Dow Former Minister of Education, Skills and Development, now Specially...

1 day ago
A nation unprepared for tomorrow A nation unprepared for tomorrow

Business

A nation unprepared for tomorrow

Only 10 percent of the population covered by pension funds Perhaps they are too busy living in the moment, splashing the cash like there’s...

2 days ago
A story of hope A story of hope

Entertainment

A story of hope

Makwala bares his soul in brilliant biography On 9 August 2017, as the rain poured down on the London Olympic Stadium, one of the...

2 days ago
A Gin affair at Grandpalm A Gin affair at Grandpalm

Entertainment

A Gin affair at Grandpalm

As Covid-19 restrictions ease and the appetite for social events gathers momentum, more and more calendar events are releasing dates and line-ups for their...

2 days ago

News

We’re all equal- Phage

Phage warns opposition parties of Big brother mentality

2 days ago
Mlesho and Vee unite Mlesho and Vee unite

Entertainment

Mlesho and Vee unite

Two of the biggest names in Kwaito/Kwasa, Vee Mampeezy and Mlesho Kai1 have finally joined forces on a long overdue power collaboration sure to...

2 days ago
Hades drops Hula Hades drops Hula

Entertainment

Hades drops Hula

Maun underground Hip Hop artist Seth Hades (Willy Makgobi) has dropped a smashing hit titled ‘Hula’. An Art teacher by profession, and a trained...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.