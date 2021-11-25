Connect with us

News

BDF inquest verdict set for January 2022

UNHAPPY: Simushe conversing with DPP members outside court

The last witness in the BDF Namibian killings inquest took the stand in Kasane this morning.

Moments after witness number 35 gave his testimony, Regional Magistrate Taboka Mopipi, set the next court date for 20 January 2022 where she will hand down her verdict.

Botswana Police Assistant Commissioner, Kutlwano Eanya, told court that he was satisfied with the entire process of the joint investigation as it went according to Botswana laws.

He dismissed complaints by some Namibian witnesses who told court earlier that there was no cooperation and that the investigation was not transparent.

Eanya said as far as he knows they worked well with the Namibian team. “According to law, when there’s a joint investigation, the host country is the lead investigator. The invited nation can observe and take notes, and whatever they want to do they should seek authority from the host country,” explained Eanya.

The top cop further said that when a police officer crosses into another country their power ceases to exist. “He cannot have power in a foreign country,” Eanya told court.

He said this is also the case with the powers of Pathologists.

Asked why the BDF guns were not taken for forensic tests, Eanya said they didn’t think that was necessary as members of the BDF admitted to shooting the suspected four poachers.
“There was never any dispute over who shot the suspects,” he said.

Outside court, Zambezi Regional Council Chairperson, Matengu Simushe, expressed his displeasure with the way the inquest was conducted.

The outspoken official from Katima Rural Constituency said he was not happy with the Botswana Public Prosecutors’ line of questioning.
“They were not thorough, particularly towards Botswana witnesses,” he said and added: “This is a murder case. It should go to trial and the BDF killers charged,” fired Simushe.

